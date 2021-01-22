A call for civility, unity
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris took their oaths of office Wednesday as president and vice president of the United States.
In his speech to the nation at his inauguration, President Biden said, “And so today, at this time and this place, let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again, hear one another, see one another, show respect to one another. Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war.”
Indeed, the issues separating Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals, remain.
The two parties, each with their extremes, are no closer on immigration reform, climate change, the Keystone pipeline, the wall at the nation’s southern border, the Iran nuclear pact and a host of others, than they were before the new president began his remarks.
In fact, on Thursday, Republican leaders criticized a number of the president’s first actions.
What the speech did was set a tone of and a call for civility, something lacking from the past four years from both political spectrums.
The president said, “My fellow Americans, we have to be different than this. America has to be better than this. And I believe America is so much better than this.”
He said, “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this – if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”
The president called for unity, not in putting differences aside but in the way citizens see one another, “not as adversaries, but as neighbors,” to treat one another with dignity and respect, “to stop the shouting and lower the temperature.”
Without unity, he said, “there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.”
At a time of crisis and challenge, unity, he said, is the path forward. “And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail. We have never, ever, ever failed in America when we’ve acted together.”
Honoring a leader
In December, Chaffee County commissioners honored Charles Forster with a proclamation recognizing his contributions to the county and region over the past 30-plus years.
Since he moved to the county to take a position with what at the time was Chaffee County Bank in 1985, Mr. Forster has been a leader of community projects, from the SteamPlant to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., among others.
Mr. Forster saw future possibilities and just as important, a way forward on what were to be key structural improvements for the county and region.
His efforts started in 1986 with the SteamPlant, which could only be described at the time as a dump, where half the structure was knee-deep in pigeon dung.
Charlie Forster persuaded some 40 business leaders to pledge $100 each for 10 years to buy the building, even though at the time there was no plan in place for how the structure might be used.
A year later, though, the SteamPlant housed a summer theater and eventually became the city’s cultural and community anchor, shifting downtown Salida’s focal point to the river.
SteamPlant, Fairgrounds, AHRA, Medical Center, CMC, development corporation – Mr. Forster not only had a vision for what things could be, he also was able to convince others to jump in if need be as financial supporters.
Thank you, Mr. Forster, for your efforts, for making Chaffee County and the Upper Arkansas Valley a better place to work, live and play.
— MJB