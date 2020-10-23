Like the aquatic insects they strive to imitate, be it at the fly tying vice or out casting on the river, most anglers undergo some form of metamorphosis.
Traditional metamorphosis sees an insect transition from egg to larva to pupa to adult.
For anglers the stages could be described as: wanting simply to catch a fish, wanting to catch the most fish, wanting to catch the biggest fish, and lastly wanting to catch the most difficult fish.
Not all insects undergo all four stages, and so too not all anglers progress through all four of theirs.
Some fall at the first hurdle, others are happy continually playing the numbers game, while for some size matters above all.
Regardless of where we end up individually, all anglers begin at Stage 1. Just catch a fish, any fish will do.
Like first love, often the experience can be clumsy and self-conscious, but unforgettable. In my case, sometimes a liberal definition of the word “catch” is required.
My first was hooked toward its tail, my line trailing in the water behind me as I stood, gazing upriver, wondering if I’d ever be able to master the art and mechanics.
I was only alerted to its presence by the tugging on the end of the line which broke my reverie. Technically you could say I caught it, I’ll leave it to the purists to argue the role of intent in the process.
Once the first fish is out of the way, we all move on to Stage 2, trying to catch the most fish, more than the next guy, more than you caught last time, more than you thought possible.
If any one stage can be thought of as potentially damaging, this is it.
Success, not to mention self-esteem, is measured in numbers.
The advent of nymph fishing, with its plethora of techniques and fly patterns, along with its associated prying into the depths of the private lives of fish, and occasional pumping of stomach contents in search of new ideas for fly patterns, sees many anglers stall out at this phase of development.
Each netted fish is accompanied by the soft click of the fish counter, success to be measured against yesterday, and a bar set for tomorrow.
After a time, some anglers move on from numbers, to become fixated on size.
While Freud would likely have voiced an opinion, there is little point in denying the thrill that accompanies hooking in to a big one.
Landing such a fish, especially on the light tackle associated with fly fishing, is a challenge that tests an angler’s skill, dexterity, ability to read the water, and the fish’s mind.
This intoxication often takes an angler outside of their comfort zone and traditional haunts, to places across the globe where big fish are to be found.
Which brings us to the final stage, that of the pursuit of the most difficult fish.
Sometimes, the most difficult fish is also the biggest fish. But not always.
Other times, the most difficult fish is the little brook trout, holding in a three foot by three foot pool beneath an overhanging willow, a thirty-foot roll cast away.
Sometimes it is the brown trout that appeared phantom-like from beneath the cut bank once, ten minutes ago, to take a mayfly nymph drifting just so past the entrance to its lair.
Or the fish that rose up on your first cast to inspect your dry fly, and has since refused to budge for the next twelve you’ve drifted over the top of it.
Or the one that deliberately moves out of the way of your fly as it drifts past, only to resume its feeding activity immediately afterward.
Art imitates Life, and Life imitates Art. So anglers too are part of the great cycle of interaction between the two, at once both imitator and imitated.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.