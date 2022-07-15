County sales tax funds high country cleanup
The placement of 30 or so portable toilets at trailheads and popular recreation sites in Chaffee County is a step toward keeping the valley clean for visitors as well as local users.
Funded by Chaffee Common Ground, the toilets are part of the “Keep It Clean” initiative of the Chaffee Recreation Council with grants awarded to the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Salida Mountain Trails.
Common Ground funding comes from a 0.25-percent county sales tax approved by voters in 2018. Funds are to be used to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, support working ranches and rural landscapes and manage impacts of growth on outdoor recreation. County commissioners decide how the tax revenue is to be used.
The Upper Arkansas Valley has seen a significant increase in outdoor recreation usage over the past decade for a range of activities, from summiting fourteeners to camping, hiking and biking.
But the increased use has also brought with it, shall we say, cleanliness questions for all those spending more than a few minutes on an outing. And this is where the additional outdoor toilets come into play.
Familiar with high-traffic areas where users congregate, public lands staff recommended where the portable toilets should be placed, where human waste has been found.
Helping to boost the effort, the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau purchased advertising space on the toilets placing educational messages noting how visitors can reduce their impact.
These include notes on not starting campfires in windy conditions, not creating new fire rings and picking up dog feces. Other messages ask visitors to stay on trails, be respectful of others, recreate responsibly and to leave no trace.
The visitors bureau also purchased 1,000 Waste Alleviation and Gelling bags that Chaffee Rec Rangers are handing out to campers who do not have portable toilets or who are not near a campground and public toilets. The WAG bags help keep dispersed camping areas clean.
Dominique Naccarato, GARNA executive director, said the programs address an immediate need as outdoor recreation visitation has increased, providing time to develop solutions that are more permanent, such as purchasing and placing vault toilets.
She said keeping the valley’s outdoor areas and natural resources clean is an important objective, “to make sure we, as a community, can provide continued quality experiences for everyone.”
It’s a message with which all those who enjoy the valley’s spectacular high country can agree and support.
Not to be missed!
Over the years, Riverside Park and the Salida Rotary Amphitheater have hosted a variety of musical performances, from bluegrass to rock to country.
On Saturday evening it will also again feature classical music in a free concert performed by the nationally and internationally renowned American Brass Quintet through the Salida Aspen Concert Series.
Called the “high priests of brass,” the quintet has performed on five continents and has made dozens of recordings. No strangers to the valley, this will be the group’s 38th performance in Salida through the series, and their second at Riverside Park.
It’s a great opportunity not to be missed, to hear world-class musicians performing a free concert on a summer Saturday evening in a beautiful outdoor setting.
— MJB