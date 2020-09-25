The fish lay deep, its substance and shadow melding seamlessly with that of the river bed. I’d stared at it for 10 minutes or more, trying to decide its identity – fish or trick of light and motion of water.
Finally it gave its presence away for certain, a dark shape moving several feet from its station toward the middle of the river before reverting to its hold.
Traditionally, fish this large only moved upriver from the lake to spawn during the winter months, but variety is the spice, and fact, of life. Identity now confirmed, my attention alternated between watching the fish and formulating a plan of approach.
The high bank on which I stood made for an unsuitable casting platform. I’d need to find a way down to the water’s edge. This in turn made a backcast problematic, the bank and bushes too high and close behind me. The speed and depth of the water meant that, even with a heavy nymph rig, casting from downstream of the fish’s lie would not give the flies time to sink to the required depth.
Lastly, immediately downstream of where the fish held sat the root ball and broken stump of an old pine tree, fully submerged. The fish sat in the pressure wave at the head of this obstacle. Hook the fish, and it would likely turn for the sanctuary of the root ball, breaking the line.
I calculated my chances at a hundred to one, and thought of moving upstream in search of easier quarry. Easier, but certainly not as large, or memorable.
Checking one last time that the fish still held its position, I located a couple of landmarks along the bank as reference points then, keeping to the bushes, moved 50 yards upstream before sliding down the bank to the water’s edge. Here I lengthened the leader out to a dozen feet or more, tied on a depth charge – a heavy nymph consisting of little more than heavy dumbbell eyes tied to a hook with copper wire – to help the rig sink, then a smaller nymph below it.
I snuck down closer to the fish’s lie, then fed handfuls of line out into the current, mending continuously to allow the line to drift naturally while the flies sank to depth. My pessimism persisted. From this angle, I could only guess at the different pieces of the puzzle – location of fish, proximity of root ball, depth of flies, direction of drift – like trying to pin the tail on a still-mobile donkey.
For the next hour, I immersed myself in the futile pursuit of an unattainable quarry, a trancelike focus on drifting, mending, stripping, adding and subtracting weight and leader length.
The strike indicator became something of a white cane to the mystery of the world below the surface, each dip, hesitation or irregularity in motion a portent. Several times I set the hook aggressively, to nothing on the other end.
Finally, the day advancing, I waved the white flag, climbed back up the bank and returned to where I’d first spotted the fish. There it sat, unmoved, unimpressed or more likely unaware of my efforts to tempt its palate or rile its repose.
No sense in dying wondering, I reasoned, and continued on up the high bank, eyes peeled for the next opportunity.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.