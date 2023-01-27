I stamp my feet to keep warm, 10 minutes until the lift starts running. Those at the head of the queue have likely been standing twice that long, perhaps longer.
Around me is the murmur of excited voices mixed with the creak of bindings and crunch of skis and boards on snow, a sound much like that of a colony of elephant seals at rest.
Overnight, snow has covered the imprint of yesterday, the mountain a fresh canvas, half cold blue shadow, the other glistening brilliant white beneath a burgeoning bluebird day.
I look toward the Divide, thinking of which run to attempt first: something quick and obvious from the lift or head straight to one of a couple of places where few venture, but which require time and effort to reach? I decide to decide once at the top.
Snatches of conversation arise from those waiting: Where are you from? Do you like those skis? Were you here yesterday? Dude, you look terrible …
The chairs start to turn, and a liftie climbs aboard for a solitary ride to the lift shack at the top.
Another sweeps snow off the chairs as they swing around the bull wheel, while a third polishes off the remnants of a breakfast burrito.
“No wonder the country is heading to hell in a hand basket,” I observe to my ski buddy, after taking in the size of the swelling lift line behind me. “Doesn’t anyone work these days?”
“No friends, or deadlines, on a powder day,” he observes.
The clock in the window of the lift hut is crawling slower than one on the wall of an elementary school classroom the last day before summer break. Time slows down as you approach the speed of light, or wait for first chair, it seems. Did Einstein ever stand in a lift line on a powder morning?
Finally the rope drops and two by two we shuffle through the ticket scanner. The chair swings around behind us, the liftie holds it back for a second, butts hit the padding, and away we go.
A zephyr blows through a stand of trees off to the left, bringing with it a cloud of snow crystals that patter off jackets and goggles. I tuck my nose, the only flesh exposed to the elements, deep inside my collar. I try not to think of what might happen if the lift were to break down and offer up a silent thank you to the crew who keep it running.
It is a leisurely ride, plenty of time to take in the majesty, eyeball a line, relax tired muscles and enjoy one of the last holdouts from the advance of the behemoth that is industrial skiing.
“Made up your mind yet where you are going?” I ask.
“I’ll follow your plan, whatever it is,” he replies.
The lift house comes into view. We disembark and I ride off to the side, stop and strap into my rear binding, and when I turn around, he’s gone. I know where. Somewhere a skier can get to with ease, but a snowboarder can’t.
There’s no friends on powder days, indeed.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.