As I peruse the internet for ideas for dog articles, I frequently look to DogingtonPost.com for new ideas to share. Here are some of the – to me – more interesting stories.
Busch Beer Dog Brew
This special brew from Anheuser-Busch contains no alcohol – which it shouldn’t as dogs shouldn’t be sharing alcohol with their owners – was designed as part of their program to promote fostering dogs during this ongoing pandemic.
What goes into a non-alcoholic brew for dogs you may ask. Bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger.
That sounds fairly healthy. Another part of this program does include real beer but you’ll have to go online to get the particulars about that.
Top 10 Unluckiest Dog Names
Pet Plan Pet Insurance has gone through 500,000 claims and found the names of the dogs that visited their veterinarians most often.
At the top of “Accident-Prone” was the name Stella. Henry topped the “Under the Weather” category and the name Oscar was No. 1 on “Dogs Most Likely to Eat Something They Shouldn’t.” One name that appeared in all three Top 10 categories was Tucker. Go figure!
Nationwide Insurances (the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States) had a contest for the Top 10 Wackiest Dog and Cat Names for 2020. (Insurance companies must need some work for their employees. Just kidding!)
The No. 1 winner for dogs was for a Chinese crested – little to no hair – with the name – wait for it – Scarlett No Haira.
I know you at least smiled at that one. For the felines it was Edgar Allen Paw. Another winner was Joan of Bark and for a cat it was Mingus Pookiebutts.
Since I used the word “treats” in the title here are two easy recipes for dog treats.
Carrot and Apple Cookies
1 cup grated carrots
1 egg
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
Combine these to a soft dough and then roll into small balls. Place balls on parchment paper covered cookie sheets and flatten to ½ inch thickness.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes, allow to cook. Can be refrigerated for three weeks.
Pumpkin Crunch Cookies
2½ cups whole wheat or regular flour
1 cup pure canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 egg
(NOTE: Do not use Pumpkin Pie Filling as it contains nutmeg which is toxic to dogs.)
Mix pumpkin, cinnamon and egg. Add flour a ½ cup at a time. Roll out dough to ½ inch thickness. Use your favorite cookie cutter – the dog won’t care which one.
Bake in 350-degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn off oven but leave the cookies inside the oven for 1-2 hours to get crunchy.
My two dogs must sit before they get a treat. They tend to do a lot of sitting every day!
Judy Lore has two BIG dogs. Cooper weighs 105 and sweet Willow is about 85. They are golden retrievers who paid no attention to what that breed should weigh. I need to be careful with treats.