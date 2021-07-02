The sky turned ominous in a matter of minutes, clouds with bulbous bellies that sagged earthward replacing what until then had been a mild twilight.
Without prelude hail churned the river’s surface milky white. Despite being soaked through in a matter of seconds, still we fumbled through our dry bags for rain jackets – something to protect from the stinging of the hail. A brilliant bolt of white lit up the countryside a split second before thunder cleaved the air so close I felt the pressure wave from the discharge.
“Got any ideas?” I turned to Caveman, hunkered down on the oars.
“Let’s keep going, look for a place to get out for the night.” Lightning and thunder again, simultaneous, louder this time, the countryside lit like an X-ray. “If I were you, I wouldn’t want to be too close to me in a thunderstorm,” he added helpfully.
The immediate surroundings through which we floated were not conducive to seeking shelter – steep cliffs on one side, cactus, anthills and low scrub on the other. Beside, in the crapshoot of being caught in the middle of a thunderstorm, where is a good place to be? Whatever that answer, it likely wasn’t out in the open on a raft with an aluminum frame, holding a graphite fly rod.
It can be argued there isn’t one of us born but for varying combinations of blind luck and circumstance, and the same could be said for when your number is called. Such equanimity is always easy to articulate after the event, but at the time fear overrode any leanings toward the philosophical.
Never mind the finer points of fate, destiny, karma, call it what you will; was mine to culminate here, this evening, to die on the other side of the planet from my country of birth, my demise, like any other, the hapless intersection of countless innocuous decisions and coincidences, or was it to merely have the living crap frightened out of me and laugh about it over a beer in an hour’s time?
Hail eased to rain, and the gap between lightning and thunder grew to perhaps a half minute. Still we floated, darkness not far away. We spotted a clearing, and while Caveman kept the boat in the eddy I scrambled up to take a look. Still plenty of cactus and a large burrow, perhaps badger or coyote, right in the middle. Not a good place to wake up next morning.
We floated a quarter mile further then spotted another clearing, set back from the river, three trees in a cluster about its edge.
“We’ll make this work,” said Caveman.
A half hour later we had a tarp slung between the trees, sufficient shelter for the camp stove and to roll out a couple of bedrolls. Still the rain fell, but the center of the storm had moved off, now a distant rumbling and the occasional lighting of the sky beyond the ridge tops.
I pulled on some dry clothes and sat, relieved, humbled and exhilarated. In the last of the day’s light the river had transformed from clear and green to a silty red, true to its name. The sky cleared, stars shone, and the earth smelled dank and rich, as if it too had been injected with a new lease on life.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.