by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
Well it’s December, we have about three weeks ’til Christmas. As we all know and understand it’s going to be different just like Thanksgiving was.
Everyone please remember we need to do what is right and keep our county safe and out of the bad zones.
Here are a few activities to do with your household family during this month.
Christmas light trip around town. There is bound to be a Clark Griswold wanna-be in your neighborhood or within close distance. Pile the family in the car, put on that Christmas music and take a little drive.
While spending quality time in the car with your loved ones ( I know your saying with virtual learning you have lots of quality time) do a scavenger hunt, sing along with the music your playing or pick one person to tell a Christmas story.
Christmas wreath making. Who doesn’t like an evergreen wreath hung at the front door. Make a family wreath together. First go for a walk to gather pine cones and evergreen branches. If you cut your own tree you may have branches somewhere near by. Decorate it with homemade ornaments, pictures of the family and yes don’t forget those masks.
Christmas movie time is really fun. Spend an evening watching Christmas movies, this is a must! Let each family member choose a favorite holiday flick. Cuddle up under a blanket with a warm cup of cocoa and popcorn to make it an extra special event.
Gingerbread house party: not a house party with gingerbread, this is a gingerbread house making party. Gather the family and build the best house ever. Oh and by the way, please bring your awesome creation to the library for our competition.
You may bring them in by noon on Dec. 15 where they will be displayed through Dec. 21 for judging. You will pick them up on Dec. 22. This sounds like so much fun for the whole family.
Here are a few more activities you can do as a family.
Visit neighbors and sing carols in the front yard.
Family game night, pin the star on the Christmas tree, stack the snowman.
Just remember be safe this holiday season. Wear those masks, keep your distance and do not gather in large groups.
Merry Christmas!
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at the Salida Regional Library District.