Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

I’m writing about this because my Willow was declared to be overweight and she needed for her health and mobility to lose weight. Really?

My dogs have always been about this size. I know she doesn’t fit the standard for female weight but neither do I. She needs surgery for an ACL injury that I don’t know what caused it, but if weight is a part of it, OK, I’ll attempt to help her lose weight.