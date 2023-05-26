Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

It is a strange place, Las Vegas, perhaps befitting the setting for some dystopian science fiction saga come to life. An artificial city, set down in a place no measure of logic says it should be, symbolic of ego, ill-gotten gains and humankind’s ongoing attempt to show Nature who’s boss. 

Ostentatious monuments to excess are built up and knocked down and built up again because they can be. Here, all that can be done to separate visitors from reality and natural circadian rhythms is put into practice. They come from far and wide, drawn like moths to bright lights and the promise of happy people striking it rich, there to part ways with their hard-earned and head home, tired, entertained and often not a little hungover.