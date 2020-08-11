Have a special feel for senior dogs?
Ark-Valley Humane Society welcomes senior dogs and knows there are folks out there particularly fond of elder dogs. There are a number of reasons why adopting or simply loving your own senior dog is so fulfilling.
Chewing. These guys and gals are over those early years of frantic chewing anything and everything they happen to find around your house. No more “puppy proofing” at your home and a lot more relaxing for everyone.
My current retrievers are five years and one year old and they have yet to get past the apparent “fun” of ripping and tearing. I have to make certain chewable items are not left in prominent places.
My nearly thirteen year old dog was many years past this obnoxious behavior when he passed last year.
Less exercise required. While exercise of a moderate nature is prescribed for elder dogs, too much is just that: too much for them. That gives you a break from the exercise my five and one year old require daily.
The thirteen year old walked until his last month and he indicated when he was ready to go home.
On the other hand, my current two might get winded – for five minutes – but are ready and raring to do it all again. They run through the woods in search of shade on hot days and run in the snow in the winter and love every minute and always want more.
Trained and Ready. What a pleasure to have an already house trained dog and one who knows basic commands. Sit and stay and off, etc. are part of their DNA at this point. Easier on you and no expensive training sessions to attend.
Great baby/dogsitters. Some are so tuned in to young children and puppies that they are diligent at watching over kids and puppies.
Often they set the pattern for what is OK and what is not for pups. They make great teachers. All of my many dogs have had an older dog to teach them the ways of the house. Sometimes they pass on bad habits, too, so you must pay attention. On the whole, they show the new pup in town what’s what.
Great snuggle buddies. Self-explanatory.
Appreciative. Senior dogs, at least to me, seem more appreciative of all the love that comes their way. Younger dogs are a bit busy with a myriad of other things they do.
Personality is known. Many younger dogs are in a shelter because their emerging personalities are not in sync with what the adopter/family wanted or can live with. When you adopt a senior dog you’re making room for another shelter dog to be adopted. It’s a win/win situation.
Calmness. There’s a lot to be said for a calm, relaxing environment and an older dog can provide that versus the rough and tumble and hard work required in raising a puppy.
Consider all of these attributes when thinking of adopting a dog. Senior dogs in a shelter situation will be so happy to have a permanent home that they’ll cuddle and be appreciative beyond what you can imagine.
Judy Lore is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.