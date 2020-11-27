Virus by the numbers
Over the past four weeks, Chaffee County’s coronavirus cases have quadrupled.
According to the Chaffee County Public Health Dashboard, the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, the county had a total of 15 virus cases, just over two cases per day over seven days.
The next week, Nov. 5-11, the number of cases in the county more than doubled, to a total of 34, or just under five cases per day.
According to the Dashboard, the week of Nov. 12-18 saw a total of 41 cases, just under six cases per day.
The past week, Nov. 19-25, the county recorded 61 cases, nearly nine cases per day.
To reiterate, in four weeks, from the end of October to the week ending Wednesday, the county jumped from an average of two cases to just under nine virus cases per day.
As of Nov. 20, a week ago, one in 49 Coloradans was infected with the virus and contagious. Just a week or two earlier, one in 110 state residents had the virus.
And in the past week, the infection ratio has almost certainly dropped and is likely to continue dropping, meaning more and more people are infected and more and more people are contagious.
What’s happening? Why are cases exploding?
A variety of possibilities: Halloween contacts and parties; cooler weather leading to closed buildings and less air circulation; more people confined indoors; and free testing leading to more people getting tested.
With what’s happened the past month in the county, with virus cases increasing by more than four times in comparative weeks, what can be expected in the next few weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday?
Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years bring substantially more people together than Halloween. Are similar rates of increase on the horizon in the weeks ahead?
It’s all the more reason to heed health department guidelines regarding wearing masks in public, maintaining proper distance, washing hands often, staying home if sick and getting tested if symptoms develop.
For Thanksgiving, officials also recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and two households, which is good advice for the days and weeks ahead.
From the numbers above, it’s clear what the trend is. Take health department recommendations seriously. Avoid becoming another virus number.
What’s driving sales
For the month of September, Salida recorded an all-time high in sales tax collections.
The city’s 3 percent sales tax receipts came to $810,326, an increase of $200,547 over 2019, a whopping jump of 32.9 percent.
The city’s portion of the county 2 percent grew by 14 percent, an increase of $34,363 over September 2019, while city marijuana taxes climbed $5,624.
In all, the city collected $1,098,804 in September from its various sales tax sources.
Where are the increases coming from? Merrell Bergin, city treasurer, said the general consensus is more people want to get out of Front Range metro areas and are coming here for getaways.
We would add another possible reason for the increases: that local residents are limiting their travel, staying home and doing more of their shopping locally instead of in the cities.
This past spring, in April and May, in the midst of a lockdown and statewide travel restrictions, Salida also saw major sales tax increases, hikes attributed at the time to residents doing more if not most of their shopping at home.
September’s records could be a combination of visitor traffic and locals shopping at home, which adds up to good news for city coffers.
