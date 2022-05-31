City sales tax ‘normal’
Over the years – as in before the coronavirus took hold in 2020 – if a local government brought in sales tax revenue increases above 5 percent it was considered a really good month, or quarter or year.
Sales tax revenues of 5-10 percent were unusual and considered exceptional. Anything above 10 percent, well, local officials would be congratulating themselves on their good fortune.
Then the coronavirus happened and sales tax receipts skyrocketed for the three municipalities and the county. Officials could not pinpoint exactly what was pushing the increase.
Initially, the surge was attributed to the belief that people were staying home and doing their shopping locally. While numerous small businesses were forced to close, the bigger retailers – Walmart, Safeway, City Market, LaGree’s, Murdoch’s, Ace, True Value – remained open.
At about the same time, local governments started seeing sales tax coming from online purchases as a result of a change in state law.
Then as the coronavirus wore on, tourism started picking back up, further boosting sales tax as smaller businesses – those that survived the closure and virus fallout – reopened and got back to a semblance of normal operations.
The result for local governments for 2020 and 2021 was bonanza sales tax years with revenues coming in at 15 and even 20 percent and in some cases even higher.
Not surprising, those double-digit revenue increases have slowed to more historically normal numbers.
Salida’s sales taxes for January-March are up 5.1 percent compared to 2021 totals. The city’s 3 percent tax is up 5.8 percent and the city’s share of the county 2 percent is up 3.3 percent. Combined, Salida’s first-quarter increase comes to 5.1 percent.
Five percent as noted above is by historic standards a decent sales tax increase. The city is not alone. Other local governments – Buena Vista, Poncha Springs, the county – are generally seeing increases at similar percentages.
Judging from 2022’s first quarter, what appears to be happening is sales tax collections are returning to more normal numbers after two years of unusually high totals.
The revenue increases are not the 15-20-plus percent of the past two years, but still substantial when compared to pre-virus standards.
Thanks, Mr. McKenna
Last week, when the last students ran out the front doors of Longfellow Elementary for the summer, Chuck McKenna concluded nine years as principal, leaving education for retirement, at least for the next few months.
He said he will miss the kids and the 50 hugs or so he received each school day. In his daily message to students, he told them, “I love you all,” making sure that each student heard at least once during the day that they are loved.
In 2019, Longfellow won the Succeeds Prize Award for Transformational Impact and Excellence in Education for implementation of a socio-emotional interventions program and its transformative effects on the school.
He said the kids won the award, which is “how it should be.”
Thank you, Mr. McKenna, for the leadership, for the love, for the care at Longfellow the past nine years, and best wishes for the future.
River flows back up
After dipping to 634 cubic feet per second following last week’s storm and cool weather, Arkansas River flows are back up, hitting 1,230 cfs in Salida Sunday and 1,390 cfs Monday. With warmer weather forecast, look for flows to continue rising.
— MJB