The top of a Fourteener might seem a good place to social distance, but not so on a recent Sunday morning.
The final approach to the summit of Mount Huron,—a quarter mile up a steep, loose scree slope—resembled something of an Everest-type rush hour, with a steady passage of climbers ascending and descending.
Who yielded to whom depended upon whichever hiker commanded the most convenient foothold and whose need to catch their breath and balance the most urgent.
Once at the top, we found a mildly precarious place to sit, broke out sandwiches, and took in a view which served as ample reward for our endeavor. We looked down upon the spine of the Continental Divide. Several small lakes nestled in its lee, and beyond, Taylor Valley tapered toward its reservoir, the Elk Mountains visible in the distant haze.
The lakes in particular drew my attention, each one feeding a small drainage that flowed through a mixture of open meadow and densely packed forest before emptying into the main stem of Clear Creek. I pointed to one lake in particular, the largest and highest of the three.
“We should check that out this fall,” I suggested to my daughter, hoping that between her schedule and mine we’d find the time to do it together.
Cottonwool cumulus hung high and motionless away to the horizon, their shadows a static patchwork upon the landscape below. As we ate several clouds, lower and darker, began to form overhead. I pointed.
“Let’s not out stay our welcome,” I suggested.
We finished eating, took a summit photo and began the descent. Even at a brisk hike, on fresh legs, it would be an hour and a half before we reached a place where we wouldn’t be the tallest thing standing.
Once down off the scree slope the trail became hard packed and easier to negotiate.
For a time we descended back and forth down off the crest of a ridge before dropping steeply to a basin lush with spring water, small ponds and a multitude of wildflowers—red columbines, star gentians and queen’s crowns.
The darker clouds still hung over the peak. While they showed no signs of developing any storm activity, nevertheless we decided to keep up our pace until we dropped down into the relative shelter of the pine forest, whereupon we sat for a few minutes to regather.
For the remainder of the descent the views were largely hidden from us by the dense tree coverage, save a few open ridge lines, one of which afforded a spectacular view of the Three Apostles, incisor-like against the sky line.
Sitting in a chair back at our camp, I eased boots off tired feet while reflecting on how seeming disparate worlds can be separated by so little in the way of time and space.
Three hours and three miles ago we sat on the Rockies’ roof top, the scale of the landscape and the minuscule role we play within it laid bare.
Here on the valley floor our minds turned to matters more mundane, like breaking camp, riding in an enclosed vehicle, and turning on a cell phone, to discover what had contrived to pass in the meantime in that other world.