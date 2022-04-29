I’m unsure how to write about this book, “The Ambassador’s Dog” by Scott DeLisi. The story itself is so heartwarming and the setting is almost mystical.
Puppy meets man along a high mountain trail in Nepal. Man happens to be the American ambassador to Nepal at the time. Puppy is alone and emaciated and cold. Man picks up pup and puts him inside his fleece jacket.
And the rest is for us to read and enjoy and learn how this dog came to be rescued and now lives in western Virginia.
Not only is the ambassador’s story intriguing, but so is the artwork that accompanies it in this splendid book. It’s not long. It’s suitable for children and sure to be a collector’s item for adults who recognize the beauty within and behind this story.
Scott H. DeLisi, the retired ambassador who served for over 30 years in several countries, and Jane Lillian Vance, the illustrator who found unique ways to actually incorporate the physical Nepal into the book’s art, have an NPR interview from 2020 where they go back and forth with questions from the “All Things Considered” moderator from station WBUR in Boston. In the interview Vance explains how she incorporated the physical essence of Nepal’s mountain into her paint.
I listened to this on Facebook Watch at 2 a.m. a few nights ago and was so taken with their input into the storyline and art that I failed to sleep much the rest of the night.
I learned about this book on Facebook – where I have a limited number of friends – on a pop-up, and since I love dog-centric books and all books – even to the feel of them in my hands – I checked it out. Not available locally, but thankfully one of my favorite librarians managed to get a copy from interlibrary loan from Buffalo, New York. The $39.95 hardcover is wrapped in silk and has a laminated covering protecting it. A true collector’s item.
After DeLisi is told by the pup that they belong together – conversation explained in the book – he asks the father of the boy who brought him home to be fed and cared for if he could buy the pup. The father replied that he could not buy him but could accept him as a gift, as the word for dog in Nepalese is “Khyi, “which means both dog and happiness since dogs are considered the source of happiness.” DeLisi then accepts the pup and gifts the family with rupees in return.
The ambassador called the pup with the blue eyes and huge paws Lo Khyi from the region of Nepal/Tibet where he found him and the word for happiness and dog.
I have gone on rather long about this book, but it is such a more-than-usual good book about a dog and his person that it needs to be celebrated.
I obviously love books and reading and dogs and dog stories. I usually suggest several dog and cat books for readers of this AVHS column, but this book deserved more space. More book suggestions in the future and fewer words.
Note: Search “NPR All Things Considered The Ambassador’s Dog” to read or listen to the interview.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.