State’s resorts push
valley housing costs
Chaffee County housing prices continue their upward spiral, with a median closed price of $628,000 for single-family homes in March.
According to Realtors of Central Colorado, this is a 27 percent increase in cost compared to prices of a year ago.
The steady hikes for all types of housing, from single-family to townhomes and condos, lead to the question of what’s driving the increases.
One reason is that in the recent pandemic employers realized that with today’s technology, in many instances, employees could be working from home, a move many workers found appealing.
So if someone can work from home, distant from an office, why not work in a community with decent schools, great recreation nearby, an attractive lifestyle, mild, four-season climate and relatively low-cost housing prices?
Low-cost housing? That’s right. Even with homes going for $600K-plus, housing in the county is a relative bargain compared to costs in some metro areas, and certainly substantially below those in Colorado’s resort areas.
Condos and single-family homes in Summit County to the north, for example, start at about $2 million, which puts local prices at about a third of the cost. Housing at other resort areas, Crested Butte, Steamboat and Telluride, among others, are as high or higher.
With interest rates climbing above 5 percent, rising housing costs may level off, depending on demand. In the past, higher interest rates tended to slow if not depress home sales.
Whether that happens in the current market remains to be seen. With costs in the county where they are compared to other mountain communities, the move to the Upper Arkansas could continue, which translates to continued pressure pushing housing prices ever higher.
R-32-J seeks principal
Salida School District R-32-J is advertising for an interim high school principal.
In April, the school board voted unanimously to offer Talmage Trujillo, SHS principal at the start of the 2021-22 school year, a teacher’s contract with a commensurate decrease in pay of $33,730, from $89,642 to $55,912.
Mr. Trujillo is on administrative leave pending the outcome of two separate court actions set for late July and August. He faces four misdemeanor charges for harboring a minor, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer and official misconduct stemming from a Sept. 23 incident at the high school. He was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident but was subsequently reinstated to the post.
In February he was arrested for tampering with evidence, a Class 6 felony, when he allegedly erased the contents of his cellphone before turning it over to police, who had obtained a search warrant for the device relating to the Sept. 23 charges. He was again placed on paid administrative leave pending outcome of the court actions.
The district is apparently obligated to offer a contract to nonprobationary teachers, which is Mr. Trujillo’s status in the district.
Because the new school year is barely three months ahead, the district will hire someone to fill the principal position for the 2022-23 term.
The district was in a difficult spot without the services of a high school principal for three months of the current year and the start of the new year.
By hiring a principal on an interim basis, the district will have someone planning and preparing for the coming year and will then be able to take the time necessary to fill the position on a permanent basis.
— MJB