A Brief History of Some Presidential Pets.
Champ and Major – two names you will probably become familiar with in the next four years.
Champ is the 12-year-old German Shepherd Dog of President Joe Biden and his family along with the much younger Major, another German Shepherd Dog, to grace the White House.
According to news stories, Champ prefers lying in front of the fireplace in the White House while Major enjoys playing on the White House grounds.
Major was adopted from the Delaware Humane Society as a companion for the older Champ making him the first rescued dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
But the history of pets in the White House is full of dogs and cats and horses and also some unusual pets.
I will focus mainly on the dogs as this is a column devoted to canines.
If you’re interested in a complete list of White House pets, check out the extensive list on Wikipedia.
Which president had the most pets? I counted thirty-one for Teddy Roosevelt including ten dogs.
He also had various other interesting pets such as his daughter’s garter snake, a hen, a macaw and a piebald rat.
According to my counting, Calvin Coolidge had the second most pets: 26 various animals. Hard to imagine they all resided in the presidential house.
There were twelve dogs along with numerous birds, a racoon, a bobcat, a wallaby, a pygmy hippo and a duiker, a small antelope. Many were sent on to zoos.
The third most recorded pets for a presidential family belonged to John and Jackie Kennedy.
Eleven dogs including Pushinka a pup of the space dog Streila, a gift from the Soviet Union’s Premier Nikita Krushchev. I don’t recall any of these dogs actually living in the White House though I do remember Caroline Kennedy’s pony, Macaroni. I’m guessing they lived in the various Kennedy homes.
Venturing back into history of presidential pets, Richard Nixon denied in the famous “Checkers speech” having a secret slush fund and declared he was not returning Checkers, the cocker spaniel given to his daughters. Nixon gained support as a presidential candidate after this speech. We all know how that eventually ended.
George Washington had at least five dogs, a donkey and several horses including wartime mounts.
Thomas Jefferson had two grizzly cubs presented to him by Captain Zebulon Pike. (Pike could have found them right here in our valley.)
Deeming them too dangerous to keep, Washington presented them to a Philadelphia museum.
John Quincy Adams having an alligator as a pet has been widely debunked, although he had silk worms his wife spun into silk.
Benjamin Harrison’s son Russell kept two alligators in the White House conservatory according to one account. What’s with alligators in the White House?
Abe Lincoln had two dogs, Fido and Jip. Fido was killed by a drunk after Lincoln was assassinated.
The turkey bound for the Thanksgiving table was pardoned and kept as a pet for Lincoln’s son, Tad, who named it Jack.
Herbert Hoover had nine dogs, Truman and Eisenhower each had one dog, Gerald Ford had three dogs. Franklin Roosevelt had seven dogs including the famous “Fala” who had to be rescued from an Aleutian Island after Roosevelt had visited there.
I’m looking forward to stories about Champ and Major. Nothing better than a true dog story.
P.S. There is a Presidential Pet Museum and Gift Shop. The website does not list a location; you are required to communicate with them to make an appointment.
You might be in for a very long trip unless they offer virtual tours and shipping of gifts. A bit strange. If interested check it out: teespring.com or presidentialpetmuseum.com.
Judy R. Lore is a member of the Salida Dog Club.