The holidays are here, a season of fun and cheer. It is a time we gather together with family and friends to visit and party. Our households are filled with extra activity and excitement. Decorations and new, tantalizing smells fill our homes with holiday wonder. It is a time of altered routines, heightened energy and pure joy.
Our pets sense all this festive energy, too. Be certain they are not forgotten. Include them in the fun, but remember their needs and comfort. The noisy, hectic activity may cause our beloved pets undue stress.
Holiday households tend to fall out of the regular routine. Pets need their regular schedule. Keep their eating and exercise habits as close to normal as possible. Try not to get so caught up in your festivities that you ignore your loyal, tail-wagging friends. Create special moments of undivided attention and love for your pets.
Take breaks from decorating, grab your pet’s favorite toy and play a game or bring out a new toy for his own special holiday gift.
While baking, distract your pet from the wonderful aromas with his own little feast. Fill a puzzle toy with his favorite food. He will stay mentally stimulated and physically active as he “works” for his scrumptious treat.
Escape the household chaos, bundle up and go for a walk with your dog. It gives both of you a chance to see neighborhood decorations and breathe in the invigorating, wintry air.
If your dog loves car rides, drive around, letting him ecstatically sniff out the window.
Your cat may not want to go for a walk or ride, but he might relish getting lost in his own world with a bit of catnip.
After all this excitement and activity, turn down the volume and relax. Your furry friends will love this quiet time to nestle near you for “a long winter’s nap.”
At all times provide a safe personal space for your pets as a retreat with water, favorite toy and familiar bed.
Our furry companions are treasured gifts. Our love for them excites us to include them in our holiday cheer, which is wonderful if we maintain their regular routines and provide them with their own safe, quiet personal “escapes.” That is how we give back to them for their unconditional love of us.
Another way to give back occurs today, Giving Tuesday, and Dec. 7, Colorado Gives Day. Colorado Gives is designed to provide you a way “to give where you live.” All participating nonprofits earn a percentage of the Colorado Gives Incentive Fund as well as your donation, meaning the more you give, the more they receive.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.