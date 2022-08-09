Changing lodging tax uses makes sense
Chaffee County commissioners are asking for public comment on a proposed change in the way the county lodging tax is spent.
HB22-1117 passed by the state Legislature earlier this year and signed by the governor allows counties to expand the uses of lodging tax revenues to include housing and childcare for the tourism-related workforce and other community workers and to facilitate and enhance visitor experiences.
According to the legislation, a minimum of 10 percent of county lodging tax proceeds must be spent to market and advertise to visitors.
Prior to passage of the bill, county lodging tax revenues could only be used for tourism and marketing purposes and to develop tourist information centers.
Colorado and, with it, county tourism has steadily grown over the years, then when the coronavirus hit in early 2020, grew at an even faster rate.
As bill supporters have essentially said, it does not make sense to market and advertise to bring visitors to the state if communities do not have the workforce needed to serve visitor needs, whether at lodging businesses, restaurants or activities such as skiing, biking or rafting, or at any of a myriad number of related jobs.
A recent study conducted by Chaffee Housing Authority reported a projected need for 1,105 new homes by 2027 to stabilize the county workforce and meet demands.
A portion of county lodging tax funds – $1.29 million in 2021 – could certainly be used to boost worker housing, childcare and enhance visitors’ experiences in the county.
The latter could be used for improving trails or assisting with Chaffee Common Ground and the Chaffee Recreation Council’s “Keep It Clean” initiative to place portable toilets at trailheads.
It should be noted that the county visitors bureau contributed to the “Keep It Clean” project by purchasing “advertising” on the outhouses to help defray program costs and expand the number of units provided.
The most pressing need in the county at this time, though, is worker housing with childcare a close second.
Therefore, it makes sense for a significant portion of county lodging tax to be used to benefit workforce housing and childcare programs.
Thanks for 4-H support
The July 29 4-H Junior Livestock Sale resulted in buyers spending just over $423,000 to purchase animals.
Most of the funds will eventually go toward 4-H participants’ college educations. But in the process kids learn how to care for animals, including daily feeding and grooming, and what it takes to prepare animals for showing.
At the same time 4-H helps develop leaders, teaches kids how to work with others, how to work through challenges and how to stay with a project to completion.
Thanks to all the buyers at this year’s auction. Your generosity helps build a stronger community and nation and a better world.
Uniting families
Through Ancestry.com and DNA testing, longtime Salida residents Dan and Frank Allnutt recently met their half-brother, Craig Dunderdale, of London, England, for the first time.
Congratulations to the Allnutt and Dunderdale families.
It is a small world after all.
— MJB