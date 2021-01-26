Kat Jahnigen, a local Salida writer, is working with the Department of Parks and Recreation for our second session of our Virtual Youth Writing class.
This program, which offers separate, age-appropriate instruction will be offered on Fridays from Feb. 5 through March 5.
Kat Jahnigen aims to nurture a love of wordplay and offer a creative outlet during the winter and spring months.
“The beauty of writing is that we can do it whether we are physically distancing or when other activities aren’t permitted because of virus transmission,” Jahnigen says.
Jahnigen, a freelance writer who has lived in Salida for three and a half years, was inspired to begin offering creative writing classes – both through Salida Parks Rec and online through her own program, YouthWrite – because of concerns about the emotional toll the restrictions and isolation of the pandemic are having on kids and teens.
“Growing up and making sense of the world is hard,” Jahnigen said. “One of the things that helped me get through hard times – and I didn’t have a pandemic to contend with – was writing.”
These classes will be available for youth of all ages 6-18 years old.
Since we cannot meet in person right now, we hope that these classes will build friendships and a joint love of poetry.
Younger age groups, 6-8 years old will have thirty minute long classes whereas, older youth ages 9-18 will have hour long sessions.
These classes can be taken as a five week series or kids can drop in to one class and see how they like it.
“Don’t get me wrong,” she said. “This class will be fun. It’s not meant to be heavy. We’ll read poems that delight the ears and stories that take us on adventures inside our heads and play with words, writing our own poems and stories. But, if students start to love words and realize writing is something they can turn to in challenging times, something that provides escape, transformation, clarity … then there’s no end to the opportunities that writing will offer them.”
Learn more about our classes, events, races and scholarship options at www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec or check out our facebook or Instagram @salidaparksandrec. You can learn more about Kat Jahnigen and her writing business at writehire.net.
Sara Law is the recreation manager for Salida Department of Parks and Recreation.