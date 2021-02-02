Super Bowl Sunday is this week, and I’m guessing many people will be celebrating.
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even though I don’t follow either of these teams, I will be cheering on Tampa since Paul’s Oklahoma family are die hard Chiefs supporters. My apologies to the cousins.
Even though the typical fare for these types of parties is hamburgers, brats, nachos and pizza, smaller guest lists may require more planning.
No one wants to spend all their time in the kitchen, so I am including some simple, tasty alternatives to the usual chow that will make good leftovers for later in the week.
Beef Brisket with Mop Sauce can be prepared in the oven or the slow cooker. Preparation is simple and the smell of this cooking is amazing.
Note: This recipe needs a fresh brisket, not corned beef. If you end up with a larger cut than you need, wrap it first in plastic wrap, then aluminum foil. It will keep several months in the freezer.
Beef Brisket with Mop Sauce
Ingredients:
½ cup water
½ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup ketchup
¼ cup dark corn syrup
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
3 pounds fresh beef brisket
Montreal Steak seasoning
Prep:
In a large saucepan, combine the water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, corn syrup, oil and mustard. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside.
Place the brisket in a shallow roasting pan and sprinkle liberally with the Montreal Steak seasoning. Pour the sauce over the top. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 2 to 2½ hours or cook on low in a crock pot for 7 to 8 hours or until tender. Let stand for 5 minutes. Thinly slice the meat across the grain. Leftovers make good sandwiches, tacos or as a protein on a salad later in the week.
I have been making this Reuben Loaf since I was in college. Use frozen dough to make this delicious loaf that can be sliced for snacks, sandwiches or appetizers.
Reuben Loaf
Ingredients:
1 loaf frozen bread dough, any flavor
2 to 3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 tablespoon coarse mustard, Grey Poupon is also good
3 ounces thinly sliced deli corned beef or pastrami
1 cup sauerkraut, drained, rinsed and drained again
4 slices Swiss Cheese
Glaze:
1 egg, beaten with 2 tablespoons milk
Prep:
Thaw dough overnight in refrigerator. Let rise until doubled in size. Roll out into a 14- x 8-inch rectangle. Spread the length of the bread, down the center, with butter. Repeat with mustard.
Top with overlapping slices of corned beef or pastrami, covering about 3 inches down the center of the dough. Top the meat with well drained sauerkraut. Overlap cheese on top of the sauerkraut.
Along the sides of the bread make 2½-inch cuts toward the center of the bread, about 1 inch apart. Lift the strips up over the filling alternately on each side, creating a braided look. Tuck the ends in and pinch to seal in place. Brush with egg mixture. Let rise 30 minutes.
Butter the sheet pan and let it preheat in the oven. This will help sear the bottom and prevent the sandwich from getting soggy.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden. You want to make sure the bottom gets crisp.
Cut slices crosswise to serve. A cold pickle and some potato chips will complete this meal. Leftovers can be wrapped in aluminum foil and reheated later in the week.
Cranberry Meatballs can be served as either an appetizer or main dish depending on the size of the meatball. This can be made ahead and frozen until ready to use.
Cranberry Meatballs
Ingredients:
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup, about 15, saltine crackers, crushed
1 medium onion, finely diced
2 teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
2 16-ounce cans whole-berry cranberry sauce
2 10¾-ounce cans tomato soup, undiluted
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Prep:
In a medium bowl, combine egg, saltines, onion, salt and pepper. Add beef and pork, mix well. Shape into 1-inch balls for appetizer or 1½ balls for a main dish. Place on a rack on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine cranberry sauce, soup and mustard in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add meatballs. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. If serving as an appetizer, skewer with a toothpick and serve on a platter with the sauce in a dipping bowl.
Must have your chicken wings? These Oriental Wings are easy to prepare.
Oriental Wings
Ingredients:
3 pounds chicken drumettes, or whole chicken wings, split in half with the tips discarded.
1 cup soy sauce
½ cup water
½ cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Prep:
Place drumettes or wings meaty side down in a large, ungreased baking pan or roaster. Lining it with aluminum foil will save clean up later. In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, water, sugar, salt, ginger and garlic powder.
Pour over the chicken, stirring to coat. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered, for 1½ to 2 hours, turning over after 45 minutes.
Chicken is done when it is tender and no longer pink inside. Garnish with sliced green onions or sesame seeds, if desired.