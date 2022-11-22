Democratic dynamic:worthy of thanks
Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather over a traditional turkey dinner to share one another’s company while giving thanks for the blessings shared with one another.
Those blessings include families and loved ones, the bounty on the dinner table, good health, friendships, where and how we live and all that we have that we give thanks for personally.
Other blessings that are too often forgotten or taken for granted relate to the nation in which we live, a nation which makes the way of life we are privileged to enjoy possible.
These United States of America, having survived 246 years since declaring its independence, continues on as a democratic republic, surviving attacks and wars, surviving what are or can be brutal politics and elections, such as that of earlier this month.
While far from perfect, America remains the envy of the free world, a nation that continues to attract those who wish to immigrate, to enjoy the freedom, the opportunities this country offers.
This includes the millions who have entered, are entering or attempting to enter – legally or not – through our southern border, escaping poverty and in some instances threats to their lives, for the chance to make a living for themselves and their families; running from political oppression; risking their lives in many cases for a chance to taste the freedom that we too often take for granted, including among others the freedom to speak freely, to criticize our governments openly and without fear, to choose a religious practice or not.
In forming this country the Founders created three branches of government – executive, legislative and judicial – which serve as checks and balances on one another, which make our freedom, our liberty, our way of life possible.
Corrections do not happen overnight, but political courses are corrected, first in elections then in actions taken. Sometimes corrections are measured in months, sometimes in years and occasionally over decades, as thoughts, beliefs and political power and its exercise play out in issues and decisions, according to the will of the people.
It’s an ongoing democratic dynamic, a dynamic that’s now in the midst of its third century. It is freedom, it is liberty, and it continues to be the envy of the world, in spite of its, in spite of our shortcomings as a nation.
While enjoying Thanksgiving, this country and its freedom and liberty are worthy of noting, worthy of a prayer of thanks.
A hero’s passing
In telling the story of his World War II service, Jack Watkins insisted he was not a hero, that like millions of others serving their country in the war or at home, he was only doing his job.
That he survived the war is remarkable, given the questionable at best life expectancy of those flying torpedo bombers off carriers in the Pacific. For his military service he was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in action, among other ribbons.
After WWII, he served as a flight engineer on four-engine search planes then as a Navy recruiter, landing in Pueblo, where he became acquainted with Salida, Poncha Springs and Monarch.
After earning a Denver University business degree, for more than a decade he was manager of Monarch Ski Area for the Berry family, and then for Elmo Bevington, where he helped direct the area’s operations and early development.
His exemplary service to his country and community, his quiet generosity, a life well lived, make Jack Watkins – Jan. 14, 1924 - Oct. 27, 2022 – a hero by any standard. May he rest in peace.
— MJB