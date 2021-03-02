Salida Parks and Recreation is bringing back Family Night to the Salida Hot Springs and Aquatic Center.
Join us 4-5:30 p.m. Saturdays starting March 6 to have a blast diving into our lap pool and soak in the leisure pool as the evening winds down.
Our slide, climbing wall and diving board will be open for families to use and enjoy. We do require people to pre-register for the event since we have limited space and ask that families have socially distanced fun.
In other good news (and this is no April fools joke!) we will be bringing back our Annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt from 4-8 p.m. April 1 with a different heat for each age group.
We will have three heats for kids ranging from 4 to 14 years old.
Kids will try and get as many eggs as they can during each heat and as an added bonus, there will be three golden eggs to find in each hunt.
A golden egg will be worth a special prize, but don’t worry, all children will receive a small bag of candy and a toy on the way out of the facility after their session is over.
After all the eggs are found, kids and parents can swim and play for the rest of the time block.
As we move into the spring, keep an eye out for the Parks and Rec community guide.
We will offer a youth softball league this year with registration opening on April 1.
We can’t wait to share more information as it comes and hope that we can provide even more safe, socially distanced fun this spring and summer.
If you haven’t already, check out our new and updated website, www.cityofsalida.com for more information on all these programs or feel free to call the Hot Springs Aquatic Center at 719-539-6738.
You can also follow us on facebook and instagram @salidaparksandrec where we post all of our new programs and events.
Sara Law is Salida Department of Parks and Recreation manager.