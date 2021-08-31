The presence of luminaries can transform a place. Two women with “it” factors, passing through south central Colorado in the late 1800s and early 1900s, did just that.
Suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt and labor organizer Mother Jones each had distinctive, personal gifts that changed hearts and minds and steered history toward a better direction. Catt and Jones are in my thoughts as I look around Chaffee County. Where will I put the weight of my own convictions?
In Salida, on Sept. 13, 1893, Catt spoke at First Baptist Church, now A Church. Because of Catt’s stopover, the Center for Colorado Women’s History notified Sheree Beddingfield, owner of A Church, that her building is historically significant.
Before this designation, it wasn’t unusual for a “quiet awe” to come over Beddingfield, sitting in pews or sweeping floors under light colored and filtered through stained glass windows. She thought of all who walked over the threshold in 150 years. Learning about Catt’s speech added to Beddingfield’s wonderment.
In fact, Catt’s presence there literally put the building on the map. A digital map, that is, with sites on the National Votes for Women Trail. A Church is eligible for a historic marker, too.
Besides being an eloquent speaker, Catt was attractive. When men moved in for her attention, she glanced up through a curtain of eyelashes. She laughed at their jokes, softly and politely. A gentle enchantress.
Eventually, though, Catt locked onto men with her gaze, only releasing them after they pledged support for women’s right to vote. Catt used her gifts of beauty and elegance to benefit women around her. And invoke meaningful change.
Aug. 26, 2020, marked the 100th anniversary of adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. In 1893, Colorado became the first state to use a referendum to allow the popular vote to decide.
Like Catt, Jones had her own gifts. She was an over-the-top orator and fiery storyteller. Jones epitomized revolt. “Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living” was her war cry.
In the 1890s, while Catt energized crowds, Mother Jones breathed life into the United Mine Workers. Jones, a petite Irish immigrant, stepped onto stages wearing an antique black dress with a lacy collar, a power outfit for a matriarch unafraid to call out bosses who created dangerous workplaces with 12-hour days, shocking mortality rates and child labor.
Unite and free yourself from poverty and powerlessness, she yelled to crowds of workers, some disfigured from injuries on the job. Reject servitude, she said. Send children to school. Enjoy some leisure time. And who could deny her? Mother knew best.
On April 20, 1914, Jones, arrested yet again, sat in a Huerfano County jail cell while National Guardsmen killed 21 people, including striking miners’ wives and children, in a Ludlow tent colony. The Ludlow Massacre opened eyes to the horrors.
Finally, in 1935, the National Labor Relations Act became law, guaranteeing the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining for higher wages and better conditions. And to strike.
Curiously, Jones did not back women’s right to vote, which she saw as a diversion from the real problem of worker exploitation. Instead of earning a pitifully low wage, Jones encouraged women to stay home as the backbone of strong families.
Catt and Jones may not have seen struggles outside their passions. But they used their gifts to elicit systemic change. We could sure use some here, now.
I recently met laborers and conservation workers, boots-on-the-ground with their hands in projects that benefit Chaffee residents. With affordable housing unavailable, these workers said they just want a safe place to pitch their tents.
I’ve talked with service workers, too, many of whom sleep in their cars. Some are as young as 19 years old.
In their calls to action, Catt’s style was subtle while Jones’ was red-hot. Many community members, including myself, haven’t yet realized their own style or gifts for social change. And maybe we’ll grow into them. Maybe we’ll reach inside and pull out a skill or quality or quirk that could contribute, collectively, to finding solutions to community problems.
I don’t know yet what my own gift is. I don’t have answers to problems. But I’m certainly looking for them.
Colorado TINTS (Theater In NonTraditional Spaces) will celebrate A Church as a National Votes for Women Trail site at 7 p.m. Thursday with a production of the one-woman play “Mother! The Story of Mother Jones.”
Salida resident Ann Marie Swan is a freelance writer and editor and a veteran of daily newspapers, including the Rocky Mountain News.