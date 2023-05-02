Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza.
The victory over the French army was a morale boost for the Mexicans.
Celebrations include parades, music, folkloric dancing, battle reenactments and food.
For many Americans, it is a fun celebration, much like St. Patrick’s Day.
Taco bars are an easy way to feed a crowd. Cook up beef, chicken and pork and serve with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, sour cream, salsa, guacamole and corn and flour tortillas.
Baked Spareribs in
Honey-Orange Adobo
Baked Spareribs in Honey-Orange Adobo is a dish to step up your game and impress your guests with a minimum amount of work.
These ribs are marinated for 24 hours before being slowly baked to spicy tenderness.
Ingredients:
2/3 cup chili powder
½ cup fresh orange juice
¼ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
3 medium garlic cloves, peeled and crushed through a press
4 teaspoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons salt
6 pounds meaty spareribs, not baby backs
Prep:
In a small bowl, stir together chili powder, orange juice, olive oil, lime juice, garlic, cumin, orange zest, honey, tomato paste, oregano and 1½ teaspoons of salt to form a paste.
With a sharp knife, slash a hollow crosshatch pattern into the meaty side of the ribs.
Place ribs in a single layer in a shallow baking pan and spread the paste over both sides of the ribs, rubbing it well into the crosshatching.
Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil and allow to marinate 24 to 48 hours.
Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Turn ribs meaty side down and bake uncovered for 30 minutes.
Turn ribs over and bake another 35 to 45 minutes until tender. Cover them loosely with foil if the adobo marinade gets too brown.
Transfer ribs to a cutting board, loosely tent them with foil and allow them to rest for 10 minute. With a sharp knife, cut ribs apart and serve immediately.
Tex-Mex Chili-
Cheese Meatloaf
Tex-Mex Chili-Cheese Meatloaf is as flavorful and zesty as a good bowl of chili. Leftovers are perfect for sandwiches the next day.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup finely diced white onion
1 large, heavy sweet red pepper, stemmed, cored and finely chopped
2 fresh jalapeno chilies, stemmed and minced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons salt
1½ teaspoons oregano
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 28-ounce can Italian-style plum tomatoes, crushed and drained
1½ pounds 80-20 ground beef
½ pound ground pork
1 cup plain bread crumbs
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup defrosted corn
3 green onions, trimmed and sliced
8 ounces medium-sharp cheddar cheese, grated
Prep:
Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. In a medium skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil until shimmering. Add onions, red pepper, jalapenos, garlic, chili powder, salt, oregano and cumin.
Cover, lower heat to low and cook, stirring once or twice, for 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, covered, stirring once or twice, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
In a large bowl, combine beef and pork. Add tomato mixture, bread crumbs and eggs. Mix thoroughly with your hands until well incorporated.
Add corn and green onions, mixing well.
Transfer meat to a shallow baking dish and form into a flat loaf. Bake 1 hour, 20 minutes or until an instant-reading thermometer reads 160 degrees.
Pour off any fat from the dish. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the top of the meat and return to oven until cheese is just melted, about 4 minutes. Serve immediately.
White Sangria
White Sangria is a good way to put out the fire from your spicy dishes. This tall, cool drink is not only delicious but pretty.
Ingredients:
1½ liters dry white wine
½ cup orange liqueur
2 pounds ripe peaches, plums or nectarines, or a combination of any of these.
Wash, pit and slice fruit before using
1 lemon, thinly sliced
1 lime, thinly sliced
Ice
Club soda
Fresh cherries or raspberries for garnish
Prep:
In a large pitcher, stir together wine and orange liqueur. Stir in peaches, plums or nectarines, lemon slices and lime slices. Refrigerate, covered, for 3 days.
When ready to serve, strain sangria, discarding the fruit. Pour over ice in tall glasses and garnish with cherries or raspberries if desired. Serve immediately.