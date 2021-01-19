During this pandemic and time of unrest, our dogs have been a comfort to us. Their unconditional love calms us, and their playful joy lifts our spirits.
However, we may be unknowingly setting up a future of anxiety for them. When it is safe for us to return to our previous lives in the outside world, our “best friends” may be left home alone in a frightening world of separation anxiety.
Separation anxiety is a hot topic now among dog experts and animal welfare organizations. They are concerned that there will be spikes in its rates when dog owners resume their normal schedules.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals notes that “dogs are highly social creatures and after enjoying having family around all the time, some are going to have a hard time adjusting to being alone.”
Separation anxiety is a complicated issue.
It is not your dog acting out to get even with you because you are gone. It is the severe distress dogs experience when left alone. Some dogs seem to be more predisposed to it than others. Animal behaviorists are still looking for reasons.
It is a problem that causes dogs and their owners much suffering as it can manifest in an array of distressing behaviors, be difficult to treat, and provoke guilt for owners.
Experts at the ASPCA explain: “Dogs suffering from separation anxiety might urinate, defecate, bark, howl, chew, dig or try to escape when left alone. Escape attempts by dogs with separation anxiety are often extreme and can result in self-injury and household destruction.”
“Some dogs suffering from separation anxiety become agitated when their guardians prepare to leave. They may pace, pant, bark, cry or even attempt to block the person from leaving. Others seem depressed prior to their guardians’ departure or when their guardians aren’t present.”
The good news is that dog owners can take some actions now to prevent separation anxiety from becoming a problem for our loyal companions:
Create a routine for your dog that is like the one he experiences when you are at work and the kids are at school.
Schedule walks and meals at the same time as before “sheltering in place.”
Provide ample physical activity before the time you would normally leave the house to work off your pet’s excess energy.
Establish periods of time “away and alone” for your dog while you and your family are home.
Provide your dog his place to be comfortable and away from your at home activity. Set boundaries and see that he stays there.
When you leave your dog in his space, go through the routine and say goodbye the same way you would if you were leaving the house.
Offer him a tasty chew or a puzzle toy stuffed with food that’s likely to keep him busy for 10-20 minutes and soothe him into nap time.
Throughout the day, take breaks from work and leave the house without your dog. Take a walk or better yet run some errands so your dog hears the car leave.
Basically, create an environment for your dog that simulates what his life will be like when you return to your “normal” schedule.
For much more information about Separation Anxiety, visit www.aspca.org.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.