Like many others, I am proud to call Chaffee County home. As a working mom of school-aged children, I know firsthand that our health, our jobs and our kids’ education are of paramount importance to Chaffee County’s continued success.
As someone who works in the snowsports industry, I recognize the importance of keeping our community healthy while also embracing what we love most – one of the best Colorado outdoor activities during the winter months.
My livelihood is dependent on our community working together to keep moving forward – and most importantly, keeping our kids in school.
During the past eight months, we have been successful in slowing the virus through solutions-based approaches while preserving the things that are special to us: our small businesses, our schools and our local outdoor community.
Taking on the challenge of homeschooling my children was challenging and enlightening.
I quickly realized the best place for my children to learn is in the classroom with teachers who have the skills and experience that I do not.
We have worked tirelessly to keep our kids in school and in-person. I am grateful that our schools are one of the safest places for my children.
As a neighbor of yours who loves our Colorado winters and working the ski slopes, for the sake of my children and your own, please be diligent and wear masks – it is keeping our kids in school.
Respect the state and county mandates to help keep our small business open and allow our neighbors keep their jobs.
If nothing else, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that Chaffee County is a community that bonds together to do what is right for our family, our friends and our neighbors … even when it is not easy or comfortable.
Please stand with me, as we ride a critical wave of this pandemic, in sacrificing our routine and comfort for the sake of our hospitals and healthcare staff, as well as our teachers and education staff, on the frontlines and the overall stability of our community.
We will persevere – wear a mask, wash your hands often and social distance – even when you are not sick. Our community is relying on us!
Salidan Lanette Hartman is the Monarch Ski and Ride School office assistant and mom.