The angle of the sun slanting through the cabana marked the passage of the day, as did the strength of the sea breeze that built in intensity as the day progressed.
Early morning the ocean lay flat, glassy and pewter, by late afternoon a deep blue chopped with a confusion of whitecaps. The wind helped temper the edge of the day’s heat and humidity and drove waves of increasing size down the bay from the headland to the west.
The bay curved in a gentle arc from this headland past where I lay to a rocky point to leeward. Closing my eyes, I could keep track of the approach of each individual wave as it broke upon the shore by the intensity of the sound as it reached crescendo then receded along the bay toward the point, like the rumble of a jet engine passing.
All day this margin between earth and ocean was a hive of activity. The shoreline fell away steeply, the waves forming and dumping fast upon the sand. Egrets stalked this shoreline, following the water as it fingered up the sand, hunting for sand crabs and minnows hapless enough to be left exposed as the water receded.
Overhead terns and pelicans patrolled the shallows for fish whose silhouettes occasionally showed across the faces of the waves as they formed to break. The terns, full of nervous energy, darted and wheeled, diving then checking then diving again, disappearing beneath the waves then taking flight immediately they regained the surface, after a few wing beats a pause midair for a full-body shake to dry their feathers before resuming their station.
With oversized bills and long necks curved back against their shoulders as they flew, there was something comical about the appearance of a pelican in flight, as if flying while sitting back in an easy chair. Yet there was little comical about their sudden tense and turn and dive when, quarry spotted, in the blink of an eye they transitioned into flying spears, wings half-folded to enable last-second directional adjustments before laying back against the length of their bodies and extending their necks and bills. They’d plummet beneath the surface in a plume of spray to emerge a few seconds later and sit, tossing their heads back to set their meal into their gullet before retaking the air to resume their hunt with a grace belying their appearance.
High above this activity, watching but deigning to participate, soared multiple frigatebirds. With a larger wingspan-to-bodyweight ratio than any other bird, and superb ability to detect and ride thermals, frigatebirds can stay aloft for weeks at a time. Their angled wings and long forked tails reminiscent of a pterodactyl, they carried with them something of an ominous presence.
Lacking waterproof feathers and unable to take flight from flat terrain, frigatebirds would appear unsuited to a life at sea, yet have adapted by conserving energy through soaring aloft for extended periods while awaiting opportunities to swoop down and raid nests, steal food from other birds in flight or snatch airborne fish as they leap from the water to escape predation from below.
Late afternoon, the sun dipping toward the headland heralded margarita o’clock. For interlopers such as myself, a day of idle had been counterbalanced by the industry and activity of the locals, playing out the drama of their daily struggle for survival, where the margins are as fine and shifting at that of the line between earth and ocean.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.