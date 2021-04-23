Raising awareness
With guilty verdicts on all three charges – unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – Derek Chauvin faces decades in prison at his sentencing.
A 12-person jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of causing the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes as he laid face down on his stomach with hands cuffed behind his back.
The incident set off riots across the country, including burning and looting stores and buildings, and leading to defunding police forces in a number of cities. In Denver, protestors caused more than $1 million in damage to the state Capitol.
Lawyers for the former officer, a 19-year police veteran, attempted to convince the jury that the victim had health problems and was on illegal drugs which they said caused his death.
But the arguments carried little weight. Video shot by Darnella Frazier, 18, a bystander and witness, viewed millions of times on the internet and key evidence at the trial, showed George Floyd’s painful, slow-motion death.
During the trial the Minneapolis police chief testified that kneeling on a prone, handcuffed suspect’s neck was not his department’s policy, testimony that helped the prosecution argument. It marked one of the few times a police chief testified against one of their own officers in a criminal trial.
The verdict brought release to the tension gripping the nation awaiting the trial and verdict.
Over the past year, there have been numerous instances of black individuals shot and killed by police, including one near Minneapolis and another in Columbus, Ohio, during the course of the trial.
The Floyd case and others since last May have highlighted police use of force in responding to calls, in particular to those involving minorities.
At the same time, the trial and incidents have focused attention on this nation’s checkered racial history and have raised the awareness of race, and how it is viewed currently, an uncomfortable but necessary process in addressing issues of prejudice and discrimination going forward.
Possibilities, concerns
The possible expansion of the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds into the adjacent 375-acre Chicago Springs Ranch holds potential recreational opportunities for the town as well as the county, but it also comes with a measure of concern.
Triview Metropolitan District, which provides water, wastewater and stormwater services and maintains roads, parks and open space for communities north of Colorado Springs, purchased the ranch and its water rights in December 2020.
Because it is only interested in the ranch’s water, the district has said it would be open to use of the property for recreation, for hiking trails and dog parks among other uses.
The expanded recreational opportunities could be a benefit to the town. The ranch is located just southwest of BV off CR 321, Rodeo Road, and south of the rodeo arenas. Its proximity to town could mean it would be popular and widely used.
The concern comes from removing irrigation water from the land. Before the water can be diverted to municipal use, Triview will need to file a water court change case and successfully implement a revegetation plan for the property.
At the Hill Ranch south of Buena Vista along U.S. 285, Pueblo West has struggled for years to revegetate the land, as required by court decree, after removing the water.
In a semi-arid climate, revegetating formerly irrigated hay fields is no simple or easy matter. Perhaps Triview can adopt techniques that have worked in other areas. If not, the Hill Ranch is a nearby and recent example of the difficulties involved in such conversions.
— MJB