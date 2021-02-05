February, and the snow had still not arrived in earnest. Having heard stories of legendary Lake Tahoe winters, the marginal ski conditions became increasingly dispiriting to our collective morale.
Allocated eight hours to complete the daily cleaning of the base, we found with a little focus and forethought, we could complete our labors in two. Which left the big question; what to do with the remaining six, plus one hour for dinner?
Several options presented themselves. Rare was the night there was not a party going on somewhere in the employee housing near base.
Paydays we’d clock in, grab our checks, head to the bank to cash them, then treat ourselves to deep-dish pizza at the local Old Chicago, or a home cooked meal back at the A Frame with a ro-sham-bo to decide who would drive back to clock everyone out.
Yet, no matter how badly we goofed off, we always made sure our work was done first, a strategy that proved its wisdom the one time we arrived back at base at midnight after a particularly lively party, Cinderella-like, to find security, assuming we were finished and gone, had locked us out.
One evening, while putting in a brief appearance at corporate HQ in order to be seen being busy, I rounded a corner and bumped, literally, into Hans, the humorless director of base operations.
He regarded me silently, then moved on. Despite my hair being tucked carefully into the confines of a ball cap and down into the collar of my jacket, I sensed I’d finally been sprung.
The next day I received a summons to the supervisor’s office. He took out his check book and began writing.
“No more excuses,” he said. “Haircut by Friday, or you’re fired. Sorry.”
Over the preceding months I’d given any number of excuses as to why I hadn’t cut my hair per company policy—the hairdresser had been closed on my day off, I’d had to spend all of my last paycheck on rent, I got sick, etc. I waved the white flag and told him to put his check book away.
Next evening I arranged for a friend to come by with a pair of scissors and my locks, two years in the making, soon lay on the floor. Not that I felt overly aggrieved at my loss—dreadlocks can be an uncomfortable pain in the butt at times—but the company policy rankled.
While I personally had little skin in the game, with no intention to return beyond the current season, being told by some clean-cut, still wet-behind-the-ears youngster sipping at the Disney cool-aid that the length of my hair made me less of a service industry professional irked me.
Regular basic hygiene and trips to the laundry aside, one’s ability to perform one’s job effectively and act professionally with the public has very little to do with personal grooming.
Thanks to Disney, employees of over thirty years standing had been forced to shave beards and mustaches, remove jewelry and cover tattoos. From the heap of hair lying on the floor, I set aside the longest, nattiest dread for future use.
As February moved into March, with spring in the air and still no sign of regular snow, the urge to move on began to grow. Thoughts turned to the coming boating season and collectively we made the decision to give our notice and head our separate ways, to reunite in Colorado a month or two hence.
“We’re sorry to see you go,” said the lady in HR. “Anytime you want a job back here you’ve got it. You boys have been the best night crew we’ve had.”
We looked at each other in silence. They must have had some doozies before us.
Last night on the job, Hans’ office was as immaculate as always, only a few scraps of paper in the wastebasket as evidence he’d been there at all.
Nevertheless I thoroughly vacuumed the floor and dusted his desk, empty except for a clean white blotter and a typewriter.
I took from my pocket the matted dreadlock I’d been saving and set it in the center of the blotter, turning out the light and closing the door as I left.
