Countywide recycling program becomes an unanswered question
Angel of Shavano Recycling will cease operations in the county effective Thursday, April 8.
The company has worked with local governments since 2006, providing recycling services in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista and at the county landfill off U.S. 285 in Centerville.
Collection bins in Salida are just north of the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center off Holman Ave., where the company provided a site for those looking to drop off materials.
A privately-owned company, the recycler collected a variety of materials including cardboard, certain plastics, aluminum and tin cans, glass and newspaper.
At its facility in Poncha Springs, the company operated a baler for newspapers and cardboard along with other services.
The company’s services to the public were provided free of charge though Chaffee County provided an annual stipend to the company.
At a digital meeting Friday, Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management, two trash pickup companies, outlined their recycling services.
In late March company owner Mickey Barry told county commissioners the business would cease operating and that he was moving out of the area, that he had received a job offer that will better provide for his family.
The closure of the business leaves a void in recycling in the county.
Some mistakenly believe that recycling is a free service. It has been free in the county only because Angel of Shavano gathered recycled goods and transported the material to Front Range metro areas, getting paid for materials delivered to processing centers.
But it is a difficult business, one that’s subject to ongoing changes in commodity prices and standards. In addition, for recyclers like Angel of Shavano, operating in remote areas like the county means they must deal with fluctuations in transportation and fuel costs – a major expense – to get materials to processing centers.
At Friday’s meeting, commissioners said they would hold off on taking action to see what the county’s private trash companies can provide in recycling services. Both Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management provide recycling programs.
As evidenced by the number of area residents using the bins behind the Aquatic Center, and how quickly those bins fill, there is high interest in recycling.
For Chaffee County, whatever material that’s recycled means that much less volume delivered to the landfill, extending the life of trash cells, saving taxpayers in the process.
County residents have been fortunate to have Angel of Shavano Recycling for the past 15 years.
What happens to countywide recycling after April 8 remains an open question.
Degrading experience
Vandals recently caused significant damage to a restroom and signs at Fourmile Travel Management area. As a result, instead of being able to focus on developing new recreation facilities, because of vandalism officials have to spend time and scarce resources to repair damage.
The BLM-Rocky Mountain District tipline to report vandalism and other crimes on public lands is 833-215-1917. Tips are most helpful if those reporting can provide location, incident time, descriptions of perpetrators, vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers.
Recreational facility damage degrades the experience of all who might use public lands.
— MJB