Fishing paradise lost

There was a shadow of death looming in the Arkansas River, and by 1904 all of the fish were dead.
Cañon City raised the alarm in 1901, but mine contamination of the Arkansas River had been occurring for more than 20 years. The mines at Leadville and Granite, full of the riches that lined some pockets, emptied the Arkansas of its ecological purity.
The Twin Lakes Placer Company, an English-owned syndicate, was located at Granite and based its operation at Cache Creek. After the company depleted the creek of gold, it turned to the surrounding hillsides with hydraulics, spraying huge jets of water from giant 4-inch hoses, crumbling the rock away from the hills. This rock was funneled into stamp mills, combustion-driven machines that housed 1,000-pound cast iron hammers that crushed the rock into a pulverized dust. Cyanide was incorporated into the process to extract gold. It was quite the operation; the Twin Lakes Placer Co. had four stamp mills that continuously worked night and day from May to November. A generous yield might contain 1-2 percent of mineral that was worth something. Instead of placing the 98 percent residue into tailings pilings, Twin Lakes Placer Co. dumped it directly into the Arkansas River. This slurry is what polluted the river and killed all the fish. And the 100,000 people downstream noticed.
Over the next several years, protests grew louder. The Salida Mail reported that “during the entire spring and summer season when the waters of the Arkansas might be as fresh, as pure and as sparkling as crystal, they are transformed into currents of filth … Fish cannot live in a sewer of mud.”
In 1906, Salida formed the Arkansas River Association and began cooperating with Cañon City and the other cities.
Cañon City, Pueblo and Florence relied on the Arkansas for their drinking water, and it was becoming costly to try to purify the sludge that was coming downstream to them. Twin Lakes Placer Co. showed little interest in cleaning up its operation, so the cities joined together to combat contamination from the mine and filed a lawsuit in 1908. It would be an uphill battle, taking on a profitable Colorado mining company, but precedent had been set with the 1884 Sawyer Decision in California, when a group of farmers won their suit against a mining company’s pollution of their local streams.
Hundreds of photographs were taken, and river samples and sediment were collected and presented to the court. The case was continuously heard for the next four years.
In summer 1911, with the trial ongoing, the judge ordered a temporary injunction against Twin Lakes Placer Co. in an effort to see if the quality of the Arkansas River improved or not. Shortly after, the Rocky Mountain News reported that “for the first time in a quarter of a century, waters of the Arkansas are clear, and trout are becoming numerous in the stream.”
In June 1912, Judge Charles Wilkin decided in favor of the plaintiffs, and Twin Lakes Placer Co. had an injunction placed against it, forbidding it from dumping mining tailings into the Arkansas River. It is possibly the first successful environmental case tried in Colorado. And it was expensive: The lawsuit was won at a cost of $18,000 and five years of effort.
Soon after, Salida’s newly formed Fish and Game Committee celebrated by placing 260,000 small trout into the holding dams near the ballpark. In June 1913, 300,000 rainbow and native cutthroat trout were set free into the river. Another 300,000 were released later that September.
It was a great environmental legal win. But the work was not over. In 1914, Salida pressured the Mary Murphy Mine to clean up its act when it was discovered it was dumping its mining tailings into Chalk Creek. Irrigated creek water spread out onto the ranch land below Mounts Princeton and Antero, killing vegetation, and then spilled into the Arkansas, killing fish. In 1928 and 1936, protests were lodged against the mining companies at Leadville, who were dumping tailings into the river. Cañon City filed suit and in 1938 won injunctions against four Leadville mines.
Colorado has more than 23,000 abandoned mine sites, many of which contain a toxic soup of chemicals that can potentially contaminate creeks and rivers. Of these, the EPA estimates 230 are actively leaking heavy metals into Colorado waterways. The EPA has spent more than a billion dollars at Superfund sites in the western U.S. to prevent abandoned mine discharges into local waterways. These are continually being cleaned up; some of the 2021 infrastructure money is being used for this purpose.
Currently, the Good Samaritan Hardrock Mining Act is being discussed by Senate legislators, which would allow everyday citizens and groups to clean up smaller mine sites on their own and provide legal shielding against potential accidents. There are benefits to this and also the potential for harm, considering the aftermath of the Gold King Mine disaster, the abandoned mine spill that occurred north of Durango in 2015, which sent a slew of toxic chemicals into the Animas River.
The legacy of riches that miners sought over a hundred years ago has left us with a debt of cleanup.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Followtwitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historical images of Salida.