No further rain fell overnight, and by morning the river had begun to clear from chocolate milk to a cloudy green. I brew a cup of tea then sit in my camp chair and watch as light returns to the canyon.
Across the river and a little upstream a long narrow island splits the flow, creating a side channel against the far bank.
Three geese, by the look of them an adult and two yearlings, feed in the shallows at the tail of the island. While the adult stands, watchful, the yearlings forage along the riverbed, heads dipping beneath the water, feet and tails pointing skyward.
Further up the side channel a beaver swims quietly among a scattering of rocks, its movement the only distinction between it and them, then disappears beneath the surface one last time.
The geese move up onto the island and disappear into the undergrowth.
Tea finished, I walk to the river’s edge, toss out the dregs of my mug and inspect the clarity. Murky green, perhaps a foot to 18 inches of visibility. Conditions ripe for a streamer. The aroma of sausage and eggs wafts from the kitchen. We eat breakfast sandwiches then break camp for the last time.
Throwing a heavy streamer against the bank then quickly stripping it back toward the boat is not a particularly technical process but performed correctly it usually yields results. Keeping the back cast high and opening the shoulder on the forward cast are essential to not drilling yourself or your boatmates in the back of the head with the fly, a casting action also renowned for not doing much for the long-term health of your rotator cuff.
That said, there is immense satisfaction at seeing the splash of the streamer as it hits the water hard mere inches from the bank. Several aggressive strips of the line to swim it through the water, pick up and repeat. In this manner we float deeper into the inner canyon, many places still in shadow, the cool of the previous night still lingering.
After several chases and strikes without a hookup, I finally catch my morning’s first fish, a classic “last chance” brown trout lurking in the last habitable microeddy against the bank at the head of a rapid.
Confident in the strength of the 10-pound test tippet I’m using, I play the fish aggressively and manage to land and release it while still in the rapid. It is a hearty fish, my catch of the trip.
Early afternoon we exit the shelter of the canyon and into the blast furnace of the desert beyond. Lunch and a nap are taken in the shade of a cluster of cedars, and we resume our float toward the take-out.
The water has grown murkier throughout the day, again flowing brown. The fish stop chasing streamers, and we alternate rowing with relaxing, rods set aside. All is silent save the splash of the oars and the occasional staccato rasp of a grasshopper in flight.
The river supports a narrow ribbon of green extending little more than a few feet from its banks, and beyond are crumbling cliffs of adobe and sandstone that speak at once to both impermanence and timelessness, a counterpoint to our petty endeavors.
It is a land demanding of its inhabitants thick skins and slow metabolism, interspersing long periods of torpor with fleeting moments of relief and plenty.
We reach the take-out and break down the trip and drive the dusty road back to civilization. Thoughts turn toward the allure of a hot shower and a change of clothes, yet given the choice I’d rather continue to ripen, return to the trailhead and begin the descent into the canyon once again.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.