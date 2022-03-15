St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated annually on March 17, the anniversary of his death in the fifth century. The Irish have observed this day as a religious holiday for more than 1,000 years.
On St. Patrick’s Day, which falls during the Christian season of Lent, Irish families would traditionally attend church in the morning and celebrate in the afternoon. Lenten prohibitions against the eating of meat were waived and people would dance, drink and feast on the traditional Irish meal of Irish bacon and cabbage.
With more than 31.5 million Americans claiming Irish heritage, second only to German with 43 million, it’s no wonder the celebration continues today. There has been some debate as to whether corned beef is Jewish or Irish. In Ireland, cattle were work animals, not food. Irish bacon, or rashers, was the meat served. Immigrating Irish purchased most of their meat from kosher butchers. Unable to find rashers, and not impressed with American bacon, Irish families began using Jewish corned beef.
Dublin Coddle
If you are wanting to try something Irish different from the normal fare, consider the Dublin Coddle. This is a traditional potato and sausage stew that cooks in the oven. It is difficult to find the traditional bangers (sausage) used by the Irish, but bratwurst and Polish sausage make fine substitutes.
Ingredients:
8 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces
1 pound high-quality sausage
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 bottle Guinness stout
2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
2 large onions, peeled and cut into slices
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon dried thyme
Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste (no added salt is needed in this recipe)
2 cups beef or chicken broth
Prep:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees, Heat a large Dutch oven over high heat. Add bacon and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to paper towels to drain. Leave grease in the pan. Add sausages, a couple at a time, and cook on each side until golden brown; no need to cook all the way through. Remove to a plate and continue until all the sausages are browned. When cool, slice into 1-inch pieces.
Reduce heat to low and whisk in flour. Cook for 2 minutes, whisking constantly. Remove pan from heat. Whisk in the Guinness. Place half the potatoes in the gravy, followed by half the onions, half the garlic, half the bacon, half the sausages, half the parsley, bay leaves, thyme and black pepper. Repeat the layers with remaining ingredients.
Pour broth over the top, cover with lid and bake in preheated oven for at least 2 hours and up to 4 hours.
Irish Stew
Irish Stew is a blend of tender meat, carrots and potatoes simmered in a savory and complex beer broth. It is the perfect comfort food for our cold winter nights.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 pounds beef stew meat
1 cup onion, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon minced garlic
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup Guinness stout
4 cups beef broth
¼ cup tomato paste
2 pounds small Yukon gold potatoes, halved
½ teaspoon dried thyme
2 cups carrots, peeled, halved and cut into 1-inch pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Season beef generously with salt and pepper. Add half the beef to the pot in a single layer. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until browned. Remove beef from the pot and repeat with remaining meat. Once all the beef is browned and out of the pot, add onions and cook until tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Return beef to the pot. Add flour and stir to coat the meat and onions. Add beer, beef broth, tomato paste, potatoes, thyme and carrots. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir to combine and bring the pot to a simmer. Cover pot and place in the oven, baking for 2½ to 3 hours or until meat and veggies are very tender. Serve with some Irish soda bread.
Colcannon
Colcannon or Irish mashed potatoes are easy to make and great with any meal.
Ingredients:
3½ pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed
½ cup butter, divided
½ to 1 cup half-and-half
3 green onions, minced
3 cups chopped cabbage
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
3 or 4 pieces bacon, fried and crumbled, optional for garnish
Prep:
Place potatoes in a large pot over high heat. Pour water into pan until potatoes are submerged. Add salt and bring potatoes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer potatoes until fork tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and leave in colander when done.
Return pot to the stove, on medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon butter and add cabbage. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until wilted and have given off some of their water. Add green onions, salt and pepper and cook for 1 minute more.
Mash potatoes, cabbage and onions. Heat half-and-half and remaining butter, about 3 to 5 minutes. Pour milk mixture over the potatoes and whip until fluffy. Garnish with a knob of butter and crumbled bacon.