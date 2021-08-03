A step to more rentals
By changing the fee structure for residential rental taps, Salida’s City Council took a step which could ultimately help make more rental units available in the city.
At their July 20 meeting, council members adopted a resolution which would effectively cut by more than half water and sewer tap fees for multi-family residential developments.
In the past, the city charged a developer constructing three or more living units tap fees totaling approximately $10,641 per unit, or 75 percent of a single-family unit. Thus, for a 20-unit apartment, tap fees alone totaled about $213,000.
According to the resolution approved by the council last month, the developer of a 20-unit complex would now pay about $97,000, or about 46 percent of the former system development fee.
For years developers have long complained about the cost of the city’s water and sewer tap fees, saying it was one of the reasons why the city was not seeing new rental developments.
So while the average cost of single-family homes passed $500,000 this year, relatively few new rental developments have been built. Simply put, it was and is more profitable for contractors to build single-family homes than to develop apartments.
A dearth of rental units in turn have served to drive the cost of rent to between $1,000 for a small studio apartment on up to $2,000-plus, depending on number of baths and bedrooms, etc.
But for the most part, rentals in Salida are simply not available at any price.
Though there are other factors at play – including overly generous unemployment benefits – the rental shortage has resulted in a lack of manpower, a lack of workers to fill available jobs, from bank tellers to auto mechanics to school teachers.
Those who could fill these and dozens of other jobs in the city and county are not able to afford rents being charged, that is if they can find places to rent in the first place. The result is a severe shortage of workers and dozens of jobs going unfilled, sometimes for months.
It will take years for developers to even begin to meet the market’s demand for rental units. But cutting utility development fees by more than 50 percent could encourage contractors to at least consider building desperately needed apartments.
At the least, the city council’s action to cut tap fees for multi-family projects is a step in the right direction.
Dick Lamm passes
Former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm, who died July 29 at age 85, had a crucial connection to Chaffee County.
In September 1977, a plane crash just southwest of Poncha Springs killed six men, including newly-elected county commissioners Ed Krocesky and Ed Holman; Dan Everett, county land use administrator; Salida rancher George Everett and Thomas McCurdy, members of the Southeast Water Conservancy District; and pilot Anastasias Delecaris.
The two commissioners’ deaths left the county board without a quorum to conduct business, leaving to the governor the duty to make appointments to fill the vacant seats. After visiting the county to hear comments and considering a number of applicants, Gov. Lamm appointed Pat Schlatter and Mark Vanderpool to fill the positions.
Gov. Lamm, a Democrat, was known for his fight against bringing the Winter Olympics to Colorado. As a state legislator he fought for women’s rights and co-sponsored the state’s first open-records law.
After three terms as governor, his independent thinking often made headlines, in particular for his “duty to die” statement and his opposition to open borders and liberal immigration policies.
Dick Lamm, public servant, rest in peace.
– MJB