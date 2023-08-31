This week I felt bothered by anonymity and intentional vagueness. I’m also feeling the pressure to write something amazing this week (thanks a lot, Linda!). Of course I kid – it was so lovely to receive such a glowing, positive letter. Especially because I had received a very different one earlier that same day about how I’ve turned the paper into a “leftist version of The Onion.” Obviously this writer isn’t well informed. They made that abundantly clear, but that quote made me laugh out loud. For those of you who don’t know, The Onion is a satirical newsite, with such headlines as “Idiot kid dies after being left in unlocked car” and “Mediterranean tourists go on incredible refugee-watching tour.”
I wish I was funny enough to write for The Onion.
This person also didn’t identify themselves. And that was my main issue. Well, that and emailing on Saturday. I responded, “If you’re going to harass me on Saturday, you could at least sign your full name.”
I do not like anonymity. I do not like people who hide behind their keyboards typing mean words in all caps. If you have the courage to “speak up,” sign your name. Take some ownership. Be honest. You obviously know who I am, so this conversation is unfair. I will not engage (too much) with people unwilling to show themselves. My office door is literally propped open during business hours. If you have something to say, come on down and let’s have a chat! Do not send me your anonymous rants on any topic. I will, starting now, delete them unread. If you’re going to spout ignorance in a hate speech sandwich, adding your full name will not help. I will not respond.
Since I started this job two months ago people have been comparing my editorials to Merle’s. Of course, you’re welcome to; however, I feel a distinction needs to be made. Merle was the owner and publisher of this publication. The buck started and stopped with him. The same cannot be said for me. I am the editor. I am in charge of content. But I am an employee, not an owner. I have autonomy, which I appreciate, but I do have bosses. Also because part of my job description is reporter, I’m trying to NOT be overtly political in my editorials. Which is why I plan to keep these light, fun and as apolitical as possible. (OK, this one might not be light and fun. Sorry!) If you don’t like it, don’t read my editorials. There is plenty of other content to educate and entertain.
Recently I have found multiple instances of people intentionally and purposefully using vague or confusing language when the truth is known. Why make things harder? Cite your sources and let’s make facts relevant again. I understand using vague language when you don’t know, but when you do? Cite your sources! I think if everyone cited their sources it would lead to more honest and open dialogues. If you got your information from this publication, for instance, say that. We really, really, don’t mind.
You know what’s good for blowing off steam and stress? Trampolines. We “saved” one from a home in Maysville recently, thanks to our friend Cathryn Bishop. Dílse and I try to jump on it before school most mornings. Yes, it usually means we get to school/work a bit later than we should, BUT it’s most definitely worth it. Having a few totally childlike moments in the morning is my favorite way to start the day. Giggling on the trampoline with my daughter while cars race into the school zone – because what’s worse than being late? Our kids are only kids for a brief flash – I will always choose arriving late in favor of trampoline-induced giggles. So, now you know where my true loyalty lies.