BV postal woes get senators’ attention
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper met recently with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to discuss continuing postal woes in rural Colorado communities.
In a press release last week the senators said Coloradans are waiting weeks for their mail, for prescriptions, bills, Social Security payments and other mail.
The senators said that while the postmaster committed to improving service quality in the state, he offered no specifics, which prompted Sen. Hickenlooper to say “his explanations were unsatisfactory,” and the senators intended to follow up to ensure the situation is resolved.
Mary Ann Uzelac, Buena Vista reliable mail service advocate, said while specifics for improvements were not cited, at least the town’s and state’s postal issues were taken up by Colorado’s two senators, who met with the head of the nation’s Postal Service on the issues.
As the postal advocate noted, Buena Vista is by no means the only town in the state or nation to be dealing with post office service and delivery problems where mail is in some cases lost or delayed for days or weeks, where patrons stand in line in some cases outdoors for up to an hour to receive packages.
The dire office and delivery situation prompted a number of Colorado towns to contact a Denver law firm to look into suing the Postal Service in an attempt to improve service.
For years, or make that decades, the U.S. Postal Service has struggled with its finances and delivery problems, made worse by the pandemic over the past three years.
It’s a particularly difficult problem for rural communities and small towns that depend on the post office for delivery of everything from prescriptions to retirement checks to their newspapers.
Online shopping has put additional pressure on the Postal Service since it has contracted to make “last mile” delivery of packages for Amazon, FedEx and others. It’s why even on late Sunday afternoons post office trucks crammed with packages can be seen making deliveries in Salida.
And it’s not for a lack of effort by postal employees. Most USPS staffers are doing their best to get mail delivered but in too many instances are simply overwhelmed by the tasks at hand.
Mr. DeJoy did not offer specifics on what he would do to resolve BV or the state’s postal crisis because Colorado is not alone. This is a nationwide problem that has at its roots financial issues. The USPS needs a plan that will work in Colorado, North Dakota, Arkansas and every other state.
It may only be small consolation, but at least BV residents know that their Postal Service problems have been taken up by their two U.S. senators who expressed their concerns with the nation’s postmaster general.
Getting improved service, however, remains a question mark, a wait-and-see matter.
Still a great b-ball year!
It was not the ending Salida High School’s boys’ basketball team had played for through a long season and playoffs, a 54-45 loss Saturday to Faith Christian in the state 3A championship game.
While disappointing, the Spartans, their coaches, classmates and fans have nothing to be ashamed of. This was the first Salida boys’ team to win 20-plus games, finishing at 25-2 on the year, and the first team in some three decades to play in a state championship final.
The team’s efforts and accomplishments put Salida on the state’s high school b-ball map and made for an exciting season for Spartan fans.
Congratulations on a great year!
— MJB