It was late March, the end of summer in New Zealand, and under a sky as blue and flawless as Colorado provides in October. For four hours we’d negotiated a two-track that grew more rutted with each ravine forded and ridge line crossed until early afternoon we arrived at the river where it flowed through old-growth podocarp rainforest.
Our rafts in those days were conventional-floored bucket boats. A steel frame was lashed amidships between the two thwarts, securing two watertight barrels containing our shelter and supplies. For motive power, a paddler sat in each of the four corners of the raft.
Heavy and unwieldy, this setup had the primary disadvantage of an oar-framed gear boat – zero ability to transfer weight from side to side – without the primary advantage – the ability to maneuver in tight situations using the leverage of larger oars.
Mid-afternoon, with shadows lengthening and the forest alive with bird song, we set off downstream toward our first camp. I remember very little of the nature of the river itself beyond that which a few grainy photographs snapped with a throwaway waterproof camera imparts. Those photographs do however serve to stir other memories of a place that, immersed in for three days, changed my life in a fundamental way.
For the first time I became aware of being in a place where, once the access road was left behind, no trace of human habitation was evident – no power lines, no unnatural scars on the landscape, no sounds beyond those generated by nature.
Camps were set among the ferns on benches above the wide fan of gravel bars overlooking the river. The flames of the campfire caused a small orbit of light and shadow to dance against the backdrop of the surrounding forest, the branches of the trees heavy with moss and creeping vines.
Stepping away from the campfire, one was immediately swallowed by the immensity of the night, the sky ink black and dusted with stars distant and uncountable, a celestial river creeping inexorably between banks formed by the outline of the surrounding mountain ranges, darker in silhouette than the sky they contained. Against the muffled roar of the river, the night’s silence would occasionally be broken by the banshee shriek of a kiwi calling for a mate, or the eerie bass of an owl, which made one feel naked and watched despite the darkness.
After nights spent sleeping in the rubber hammock of an upturned raft, daylight brought with it the sight of a billy filled with river water suspended and coming to a boil over the rekindled fire and the aroma of bacon frying gently in a pan set off to the side in the embers.
River time had settled over proceedings, the early morning hours passed in leisurely conversation, the days on the river a mix of adrenalin and relaxation.
Too soon, the trip came to an end, and goodbyes were exchanged. Next morning, standing at a busy downtown intersection as traffic whizzed by, concrete hard and angular beneath my feet and all around, the aroma of frying bacon replaced by that of exhaust fumes, I became aware of two worlds – the one we create and the real one from where we came and where we belong.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.