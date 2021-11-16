City officials bump up parking tickets to $55?
Getting a parking ticket in Salida just took an expensive jump.
Salida’s city council raised the cost of a single ticket from $20 to $55, a bump of 175 percent.
The unanimous council vote came after comments from a downtown resident and a business owner who noted the difficulty of finding parking, particularly during summer months when 2½ blocks of F Street are closed to motor vehicle traffic.
The reopening of F Street to through traffic frees up about 50 parking spaces, which provides a measure of relief for downtown’s parking patrons, in particular businesses and residents.
But those who fail to abide by the city’s two-hour limit, and who get a ticket adorning their vehicle’s windshield for their civic impertinence, will going forward be subject to a fine totaling $55.
Don Potts, owner of a downtown restaurant, asked an interesting question: If businesses can buy a parking space on which to place an outdoor patio to seat customers, can a business purchase a parking space or two or three to park a vehicle for their own use or that of their patrons?
Remote learning again
With the number of coronavirus cases in Chaffee County ramping up – 120 the past week, 244 over two weeks – Salida School District R-32-J officials made the decision Monday to go back to remote learning.
The irony here is that since February, some 75 percent of county residents have been vaccinated with one of the three available vaccines.
With a total of 1,257 virus cases since February, and 206 “breakthrough” cases, the overwhelming number of cases over the past 10 months have come from among those who are not vaccinated.
Over the past month, those 18 and younger have accounted for about 30 percent of all county cases.
Even though 75 percent of county residents have been vaccinated, in the first 15 days of November, the month has already recorded 256 cases. This is second only to December 2020 when 258 cases were recorded in the county.
Health officials urge all residents – vaccinated or not – to wear masks when indoors in public buildings, to stay home and get tested if symptoms develop.
But above all, if not vaccinated, to get the shot.
‘Best of’ congrats
From bakeries to restaurants to clothing stores, from public officials to bartenders, congratulations to all those earning “Best of” recognition in The Mountain Mail’s 10th anniversary Best of Salida 2021 contest.
Special recognition goes to those who have earned “Best of” awards for each of the past 10 years. They include: Best Hardware Store – Salida Ace Hardware; Best Outdoors Store – Salida Mountain Sports; and Best Auto Mechanic – Brad’s Automotive.
Others winning awards for 10 consecutive years were Free the Monkey – Best Consignment Store; Patio Pancake Place – Best Breakfast Menu; Dr. Ben Hill – Best Veterinarian; FIBArk – Best Summer Event; Parade of Lights – Best Winter Event; and Lighting of Christmas Mountain – Best Public Tradition.
Whether individuals, businesses or community organizations, “Best of” winners help make Salida, Poncha Springs and southern Chaffee County a better place to live, work, play and visit.
— MJB