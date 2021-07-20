Summer is a time when schedules often are more flexible. Children are out of school and caregivers often find themselves looking for ways to entertain them, as well as encourage academic skills. Developmental skills can easily be integrated into everyday summer activities, creating entertaining and educational opportunities.
Bubbles are a great activity for encouraging developmental skills and can be adapted for all ages.
Infants
Very young children benefit from tracking the bubbles with their eyes and reaching for them.
Describe the bubbles to the infant, which encourages language development,
Wetting your hands will allow you to hold the bubble on your hand without it popping. Allow the infant to explore the bubble up close, which offers him/her another exploration opportunity.
If your child is mobile, allow them to pursue the bubbles; this encourages gross motor development.
Toddlers
Count the bubbles out loud – modeling counting in everyday activities creates a foundation for your child to begin counting on their own.
Describe how the bubbles look (small, big, round) and encourage your child to ask for “more bubbles”; these tactics promote vocabulary and language development.
If your child is not yet able to form two-word phrases, such as “more bubbles,” you may also say “pop” each time a bubble pops and encourage your child to do the same.
Have your child attempt to blow the bubbles. This helps children learn problem-solving skills as they experiment with how hard to blow and how to move their mouth.
Allow your child to run or hop after the bubbles. This encourages gross motor skills.
Wet your child’s hands and encourage them to let a bubble land on their hand.
Preschool and kindergarten
Encourage your child to count the bubbles, with modeling from you as needed.
Ask your child to describe the bubbles. Introduce new vocabulary words, such as fragile, sphere and oblong (the shape when the bubble is being blown).
Have your child blow the bubbles. This helps children to learn problem-solving skills as they experiment with how hard to blow and how to move their mouth.
Encourage your child to use different movement techniques to move toward the bubbles. They may run, hop, gallop or sneak on their tiptoes. All of these movements encourage gross motor skills.
Wet your child’s hands and encourage them to let a bubble land on their hand.
Make your own bubbles and experiment with different materials to blow the bubbles; options include pipe cleaners bent into shapes, clothes hangers and straws.
Bubble Recipe
Pour ½ cup of dish soap into a large cup.
Add 1½ cups water to the dish soap in the cup.
Measure 2 teaspoons of sugar and add it to the water/soap mixture.
Stir gently.
For more information on supporting your child’s development visit www.ccecc.org or https://earlylearningco.org, like Chaffee County Early Childhood Council on Facebook or email info@ccecc.org.
Dione Morgan, MA, ECSE, writes for the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, is the Child Find coordinator for the Buena Vista area, Circle of Security parent facilitator and vice chairperson of Chaffee County Early Childhood Council.