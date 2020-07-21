Things look a little different this year and so does Salida Parks and Rec programming. We have partnered with FIBArk to ensure that this Salida tradition goes on, safely.
The 72nd annual FIBArk will include river events, running races and mountain bike races, as well as various community events. This year’s FIBArk was redesigned during the last two months to more safely engage the community, given COVID-19 concerns.
The river events will take place the weekend of August 8-9, with the running and mountain biking events taking place virtually over the summer with competitors tracking their course times individually.
Out of a concern for community health, the 2020 FIBArk will not include a carnival, vendors or events encouraging crowds.
However, our Down River novice or beginner bike race are great introductory races for your kids to be involved in FIBArk. Check out salidarec.com for more registration details and to see this year’s swag.
Salida Parks and Rec is also partnering with great organizations like Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center offer classes like Falls Gulch Rock Climbing on Aug. 5. This trip will feature the crag that is tucked along the river in Bighorn Sheep Canyon.
This area is great for diverse groups and half of the climbs are short and easy for beginners. We hope to see you there.
Learn more about our classes, events, races and Aquatic Center at the Parks and Recreation website salidarec.com or check out our facebook or instagram @salidaparksandrec.
Sara Law is the recreation supervisor for Salida Parks and Recreation.