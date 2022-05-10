Nothing heralds the start of summer quite like backyard cookouts, picnics and Mother’s Day celebrations. Now I know the official start of summer isn’t until June 21, but longer days, warmer temperatures and the itch to get gardening have me dreaming of all the great food we will be cooking outside this year.
Regardless of whether you are treating family and friends to a homemade meal or if you are the guest, it is important to remember a little something sweet for the end of the meal. Keeping it light and easy is the way to go for warmer days.
I don’t bake nearly as much during the summer, so I keep several no-bake or grill-baked recipes on hand. Most of these recipes go together pretty quickly, so you can take something if you are invited last minute.
Raspberry Tiramisu
Raspberry Tiramisu is served in glass trifle bowl so you can see the amazing layers.
Ingredients:
3 cups heavy cream
¾ cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
12 ounces mascarpone cheese
3 cups strongly brewed coffee
¼ cup Grand Marnier
36 ladyfingers
½ cup raspberry jam
12 ounces fresh raspberries
Chocolate shavings for garnish
Prep:
In a large bowl, use a hand mixer to beat cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until medium-firm peaks form. In a medium bowl, add mascarpone and ¼ cup of the whipped cream. Stir until combined, then gently fold in remaining whipped cream. In a large bowl, combine coffee and Grand Marnier.
Spread a thin layer of whipped cream on the bottom of your trifle dish. Working one at a time, dip ladyfingers into the coffee mixture and place in the trifle bowl in a circle until the bottom is completely covered; this should take about 12 ladyfingers. Spread one-third of the whipped cream over the ladyfingers in an even layer. Spread half of the jam over the whipped cream, trying not to mix the layers. Place half the raspberries in a circle over the jam.
Repeat with a second layer of ladyfingers, half the remaining whipped cream, the remaining jam and fresh raspberries. Add a third layer of ladyfingers topped with remaining whipped cream. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 4 hours or overnight. Top with chocolate shavings when ready to serve.
Lemon-Blueberry
Mini Cheesecakes
Lemon-Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes may be small but are huge on flavor. And with 15 minutes prep time and no baking, these are sure to become a family favorite
Ingredients:
12 lemon Oreos
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature
¾ cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1-2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of kosher salt
1½ cups heavy cream
¼ cup blueberry preserves; Bonne Maman is the best
Prep:
Line a cupcake pan with liners and place an Oreo cookie in the bottom of each cup. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with a hand mixer until smooth, then beat in powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla and salt. Add cream and beat until fluffy and stiff peaks form. Spoon cream cheese mixture over Oreos. Using a small spoon, dollop a small amount of the blueberry preserves in the center of each cheesecake. Use a small skewer or toothpick to swirl the preserves into the cheesecake. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours.
Campfire Berry-
Peach Cobbler
So you have finished grilling dinner and are ready to eat. Don’t turn off the heat or dampen those coals just yet. Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler can be thrown on the grill and will cook while you finish eating dinner. Prep this ahead of time in a cast iron skillet and cook it about 20 minutes before you are ready to serve dessert. Note: you can use any fruit in this you want, just make sure you have 6 cups of fruit.
Ingredients for filling:
3 cups sliced peaches; if using frozen, thaw and drain first
2 cups raspberries
1 cup blackberries
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
Juice and zest from ½ of a large lemon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of kosher salt
Ingredients for topping:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar, plus more for topping
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 stick of butter, cold, cut into ½-inch pieces
½ cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Prep:
Adjust heat on grill to medium or move coals so they are not so hot. In a large bowl toss together all the ingredients for the filling and transfer to a large cast iron skillet. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add butter and use your hands to incorporate until the butter pieces are pea-sized. Add buttermilk and vanilla, stirring until just combined. Spoon mixture in dollops on top of the fruit and sprinkle with more sugar. Cover with aluminum foil. Cook until biscuit mixtures is cooked through and fruit is bubbling, about 20 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.