“Good thing you got here early.” The guy inspecting the raft and trailer talked to us through the open truck window. “Supposed to get windy later this morning.”
I’d been watching the windsock down on the shoreline, already horizontal in a quickening breeze. Nearby, a sign warned of the danger of the spread of invasive aquatic species through Colorado waterways, in particular the New Zealand mud snail.
“Let me do the talking,” Caveman said as the inspector completed his walk around the raft and trailer. “If he hears you’re from New Zealand he’ll never let us in.”
“You boys not got a motor?” he queried, back at the truck window.
Caveman shook his head. “No, we’ll row out, and hopefully the wind’ll blow us back.”
“Good luck,” he replied, dubious, then waved us toward the boat ramp. What purpose a windsock served at a reservoir I wasn’t quite sure, but then again this was South Park. Perhaps the pelicans arriving all the way from Florida needed assistance with their final approach.
We launched the raft, then, clearing the breakwater, put stern to the wind and made west toward the far shore. After a time I took over the oars while Cave switched on a depth finder.
“Hard to tell if that’s fish I’m seeing down there, or just everything getting stirred up in this wind.”
Finally liking what he saw, he reached for the anchor and tossed it astern, working it until it bit into the lakebed and held us fast. Gratefully I shipped the oars.
“About 10 feet deep,” he reported. “I’m setting my indicator to 8.”
The raft swung downwind on the anchor, rocking gently in the chop, waves slapping rhythmically against the hull.
“It’s a little different than the last time I was here,” I remarked. That day had been one in a hundred – not a breath of wind, the reservoir a mirror of the cotton-puff clouds overhead, patrolling pelicans making a soft whistling sound as they glided by. The feed had been on, and multiple muscular fish were brought to the net.
I tied on a nymph rig and quartered my cast astern into the wind, then let the rig settle to depth and float past the bow of the raft, driven on by the swell. Whitecaps rushed by toward the distant shore. The motion of the waves and the indicator’s drift created the impression the raft was moving upwind.
After a half hour of no discernible activity below I changed the depth of my flies, first moving the indicator up, then down, the leader. A half hour later I changed flies. At the stern of the boat, Caveman was performing the same rituals, to no avail.
True to the forecast we’d received shoreside, the wind did indeed begin to increase in velocity, from steady to something approaching comical, from an angling point of view. Thoughts of futility began to push optimism to the margins. For another hour we went through the motions, each wondering privately at what point would enough be enough. Futility is as much part of the rich tapestry of angling life as success, two sides of the same alluring coin. Yet if the day had been calm, the wind less biting, optimism would have been easier to maintain.
“I’m calling it.” As if reading my mind, Cave began hauling up the anchor. “You row,” he said, then stated the obvious. “Don’t get blown past the breakwater.”
Using the boat like a sail to the wind, we drifted toward the breakwater. Finally, raft trailered, there was respite from the gale inside the truck. The windsock still held horizontal, whitecaps raced east, and the inspector sat in his little hut, so far troubled by no other fools this morning.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.