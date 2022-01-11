Editor’s Note: This column originally ran Sept. 8, 2017.
by Arlene Shovald
Special to the Mail
When kids come home from school hungry, cookies, bars and other snacks can be ready when they hit the door.
Nowadays most moms are out in the workforce and not in the kitchen at that time of day, but there’s still time in the evening and on weekends to bake up a batch of goodies to keep in the cupboard or fridge so kids and their friends have something to munch on when they get home.
Today’s recipes include a few easy-to-make treats that are yummy for the tummy.
Cherry Coconut Bars
1 cup flour
½ cup butter
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 cup sugar
¼ cup flour
½ teaspoon baking powder (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
¾ cup chopped nuts
½ cup coconut
½ cup maraschino cherries cut in quarters
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour and, using your hands, mix 1 cup flour, butter and powdered sugar until smooth. Spread thin with fingers in an ungreased 8-by-8-by-2-inch pan. Bake about 25 minutes.
Stir rest of ingredients into the beaten eggs. Spread over top of the baked pastry. Bake about 25 minutes. Cool. Cut into bars. Makes about 18.
Peanut Butter
Cookies
¼ cup butter
¼ cup shortening
½ cup peanut butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
1¼ cups flour
½ teaspoon baking powder (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ teaspoon soda (1/8 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ teaspoon salt
Mix butter, shortening, peanut butter, sugars and egg. Sift dry ingredients into the peanut butter mixture. Roll dough into 1¼-inch balls and place 3 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Dip a fork in flour and make a crisscross pattern on top of each cookie. Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes. Makes about 3 dozen.
Snickerdoodles
1 cup shortening (part butter)
1½ cups sugar
2 eggs
2¾ cups flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Mix shortening, 1½ cups sugar and eggs. Sift dry ingredients into the egg mixture. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in a mixture of 2 tablespoons sugar and the cinnamon. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake about 10 minutes. (They will puff up and then flatten out.) Makes about six dozen.
Coconut Chewies
2 cups coconut
½ cup sifted flour
1 cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 egg whites
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
1 tablespoon butter, melted
½ teaspoon almond extract
½ teaspoon vanilla
Fold coconut into dry ingredients. Beat egg whites with cream of tartar until stiff but not dry. Add melted butter and extracts. Fold in coconut and dry ingredients. Drop by teaspoonsful onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for about 18 minutes until lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets immediately.
Butterscotch
Brownies
¼ cup butter
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1 egg
¾ cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup chopped nuts
Melt butter and stir in sugar. Cool. Stir in egg. Sift in dry ingredients. Add vanilla and nuts. Spread in a greased 8-by-8-by-2-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into bars while still warm. Makes about 18.
Basic Oatmeal
Cookies
1 cup raisins
1 cup water
¾ cup shortening
1½ cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2½ cups flour
½ teaspoon baking powder (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
1 teaspoon soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon cloves
2 cups rolled oats
½ cup chopped nuts
Simmer raisins and water over low heat until raisins are plump. Drain raisin liquid into a measuring cup and add enough water to make ½ cup.
Mix shortening, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Stir in raisin liquid. Sift dry ingredients into the egg mixture and blend. Add rolled oats, nuts and raisins. Drop by rounded teaspoonsful onto an ungreased cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Makes about 6 dozen.