QUESTION: Is one vaccine, say Pfizer, more effective than the other two, Moderna and J & J, against this new variant?
ANSWER: Check back in a few weeks for the answer to this question. We simply do not have an answer yet. As most of the data in the first two weeks has come from South Africa, and the vast majority of people there were not vaccinated, it is too early to say. England is collecting data now, and as it looks like Omicron is vastly spreading there, we should have information in two to four weeks.
What we do know so far, is getting a booster, of whatever type, is the way to go. And if you are not vaccinated yet, get your shots.
QUESTION: What is the safest way to celebrate the holidays during the pandemic?
ANSWER: This breaks down into two groups: Are you visiting with only vaccinated family and friends? Or are you interacting with those who are unvaccinated, who may have traveled to high COVID-19 areas or are frail and elderly and/or immunocompromised?
Currently the recommendation is if everyone is vaccinated and there is no one who is immunocompromised, take those masks off and enjoy inside celebrations. If there are young children who are not eligible for vaccination, or others who are not vaccinated, have those people do a rapid home antigen test to make sure they are not contagious. If they are unwilling to do a home test, it is up to your level of risk tolerance as to what to do.
QUESTION: What is the update on the oral antivirals that are due to be reviewed and released shortly?
ANSWER: Two companies, Pfizer and Merck, are finishing trials on oral antivirals specifically targeting COVID-19. These offer great hope as another weapon in the arsenal of medicines to fight COVID-19 once a person has the disease. They are meant to be used very early in the course of the illness and are designed to lessen the severity of the person’s symptoms. The newest data for the Merck pill, approved in late November, shows a 30 percent decrease in severe cases, for the Pfizer pill a 90 percent decrease. Remember antivirals are not a substitute for vaccination.
QUESTION: There is a study that shows ivermectin indirectly helps lessen COVID-19. Is that true?
ANSWER: Ivermectin is a commonly used medication to deworm horses. In some parts of the world, humans commonly also get worms and this can weaken their immune system. If a person has worms, and as a result has a decreased immune system, eliminating them of their worms with ivermectin will likely improve their general immune system. So if that person was now dewormed, and their immune system returned to a robust state, it is presumed their ability to fight off COVID would be stronger.
There are studies underway attempting to determine if ivermectin is helpful in fighting COVID-19. At this point, not enough research has been done to know if it is helpful. It is not approved as a treatment for COVID-19. In this country, few people get worms, and ivermectin in and of itself is not a cure for COVID as some have been touting. It works only under those very specific criteria and conditions. Do not take ivermectin unless specifically ordered by a medical doctor.
QUESTION: Is there a relationship with getting vaccinated and getting Bell’s palsy?
ANSWER: Bell’s palsy is a disorder of one of the facial nerves. It often happens spontaneously, and in rare cases can happen after an unrelated illness or after any number of different vaccines. Currently there is no proven relationship between getting Bell’s palsy and getting vaccinated.
QUESTION: If everyone in the world was vaccinated would COVID go away and we could return to “normal”?
ANSWER: The simple answer is no as there will always be a group of people whose immune system does not respond to the vaccines due to medications they are on or an abnormality in their immune system. This means there will always be a small percentage of the population, say 5 percent, that will have breakthrough cases. So COVID will not entirely go away, but a return to normality as we knew it before 2020 would basically occur. However, as we already know, there is a percentage of the population both in the USA and other places that will remain vaccine resistant. This unvaccinated population creates the petri dish that allows mutation, and therefore these variants of concern.
