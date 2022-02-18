One of the enduring mysteries of life in this valley is why taking a bike ride that involves pedaling to all points of the compass is somehow greeted by a headwind no matter which direction you move.
I contemplated this truth as I rode the blacktop east down 291 toward town, having been stymied by muddy conditions on nearby gravel roads.
I recalled the first time I rode this way into town, 32 years ago, on a mountain bike borrowed from the rafting company based in Centerville I had just begun working for. Less traffic plied the roads then for sure – I avoid road riding nowadays wherever possible – and fewer houses dotted the landscape.
Back then, I still felt a stranger in a strange land: harsh, dry, prickly and angular, far removed from the softer, greener contours of the country of my birth. The wind sucked moisture from anything it came into contact with, nose bleeds blossomed spontaneously, and bag balm for treating cracked heels was one of the items on my shopping list as I pedaled toward town.
Back in the present, I turned off 291 and took 150 the back way into town, through ranch land still holding out against urban sprawl where several cows eyed me with warm curiosity, past the smokestack that harked back to the old Salida, and the waft of the grow operation that is a herald of the new.
There was something of a dreamy quality to Salida that first time, the town and its inhabitants moving slowly as if shaking off the cobwebs of a deep sleep and staring, blinking and disoriented, into a new day.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area had just established its headquarters downtown in what had previously been, if I recall correctly, a retirement home for old Volkswagens. The Palace, Cribs, Plaza and New Sherman had largely graduated from their days as houses of ill repute to serve as apartments providing affordable accommodation for locals and their families. The Vic, Triple M and Silver Dollar Saloon, however, still offered opportunities for ill repute should one so desire, while of the three restaurants downtown, two closed for the winter.
Trains rumbled through on a regular basis, night and day – mile-long behemoths of coal and car transporters drawn by eight or 10 locomotives, causing the ground to shake as they passed. For those moving down canyon the squeal of brakes straining against gravity’s pull pierced the air and severely taxed eardrums.
Houses were cheap, primarily because no one wanted to move here, or if they did, there was little in the way of employment. The mines had shut down, trains no longer stopped, and the arts and the recreation industry and all associated offshoots were in their infancy.
Yet what Salida did reveal to me in those days was another side of the U.S., a side not often portrayed in the popular culture that reached Antipodean shores at that time. That was the side revealed by a slower pace of life, of eye contact and trust, of curiosity about the outside world and welcoming strangers into homes and places of business. Much like the ghosts of the town’s past, those traits still linger if you take the time to consciously slow down and pay attention.
Legs pleasantly tired by now, I crossed the highway and made the final climb up the Mesa toward home, my neighborhood itself cattle pasture on the edge of town at the time of that first bike ride. What was once strange has become familiar, yet not taken for granted.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.