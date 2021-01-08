The silence served to amplify the soft crunch of the snow beneath our boots.
The night held sufficient light to pick out the trail as it wound among the rocks toward a distant saddle—no need for us to use the headlamps we carried. Upon reaching the saddle we paused and turned to look back toward the lights of town.
Beyond, the peaks of the Sangres stretched white-tipped and jagged, seeming suspended in the darkness. The moon broke through the clouds and, as if a switch had been flicked, lit up the snow-covered countryside in a soft neon glow, a shade of purple added to its whiteness.
“I can’t believe how warm it is,” she remarked, removing her hat and gloves, and shaking out her hair. I agreed. In the calm night air, little noise rose up from town below, belying what would, in normal times, surely be a more raucous New Year’s Eve.
“It’s beautiful, Dad,” she continued. “I’m glad we made the effort.”
Once more I agreed with her. An hour earlier, as the final credits of our family-night movie rolled, the couch had seemed incredibly comfortable, swallowing me in its embrace, my eyelids beginning to succumb to gravity. Now I stood, invigorated and catching my breath, lungs drinking in night’s cool.
Voices rose up from the darkness below—evidently we were not the only ones bitten by the same bug of inspiration.
There still being a handful of minutes left to the Old Year, we continued along the trail, leaving behind the lights of town and winding higher into the hills beyond.
Upon reaching another saddle, and a junction in the trail, we turned and descended by an alternative route, arriving at the top of S Mountain just as the first of a series of desultory fireworks announced the arrival of the New Year.
The celebrations below seemed subdued, the occasional burst and boom of fireworks interspersed with a scattering of raucous cheers, straining to reach us through the otherwise stillness of the night. Were the cheers, I wondered aloud, as much for seeing the back side of 2020 as they were for a welcoming of 2021?
“It has been a tough year,” I mused, “yet also much to be thankful for.”
For us, the year had brought with it a renewed focus on and appreciation of family, and a recognition that life’s mercies, like its miracles, are often concealed in the apparently simple and mundane.
It had been a year to acknowledge the value of the everyday events we once took for granted – seeing the smile on another’s face, an embrace, the camaraderie of close contact.
We stood for a few moments more in the silence, town and the valley at large nestled in the shelter of the mountains, then turned and began to walk downhill toward home.
I wondered what the next twelve months would bring, what kind of thoughts would fill my mind should I be lucky enough to stand there once more, in the silence, among the mountains, as the next year turned.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.