Bill Almquist’s “dirty little secrets” of affordable housing are worth noting as the city and county look into what can be done following the election earlier this month.
As Salida’s community development director, Mr. Almquist is obviously familiar with the housing crunch locally, across Colorado and the nation.
In his Nov. 18 opinion piece in The Mail he starts by stating that building costs are largely determined by forces beyond local control, including materials, labor and transportation expenses.
And he points out that the city and Upper Arkansas Valley have been discovered by prospective residents, vacation home buyers and investors who generally have greater financial resources than those already living here.
He said permanently affordable housing (PAH), that which accounts for a maximum of 30 percent of a household’s gross income, can benefit the lowest income earners as well as those making “good money” but who cannot afford current home market prices.
His first “dirty little secret” is that “affordable housing” doesn’t mean it’s cheap to build. Construction costs for even basic homes run from $300 to $400 per square foot to build.
Second, affordable units only remain affordable when something requires them to be, such as deed restrictions. Someone buying a cheap unit today who then sells it at a market rate in a year or two means that unit is no longer affordable.
Third, developers have little if any incentive to create PAH projects when today’s homes cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, unless, that is, there is a carrot and/or stick involved.
Fourth, housing authorities and local governments must have significant and reliable revenue sources to build affordable housing, that to borrow funds they must show potential lenders “proof” of income to pay off projects just as developers are required to do.
Fifth, no housing projects will be built in the so-called South Arkansas River Sub-Area – the city’s Vandaveer property – until a master plan is created. There are no streets, water or sewer lines to the 100-acre parcel. Putting in this infrastructure, he said, is likely to cost millions. The planning process is expected to start in the next few months.
Sixth, the city does not have other vacant land to look to for development, though the city is planning to convert the property at D and First streets to affordable units. Funding remains a question.
Seventh, the city has taken a number of steps to increase the affordable supply. These include requiring developers to provide one deed-restricted unit for every six at market rates, stricter regulations on short-term rentals and making it easier to build accessory dwelling units on existing lots.
He concludes his “secrets” by stating that to increase numbers of affordable units requires community funding, but there are few legal means by which this funding can be generated. On this point, county voters resoundingly defeated a 3.5-mill levy that would have generated about $2 million annually for affordable housing projects.
Mr. Almquist’s “dirty little (affordable housing) secrets” are the reality facing local governments and housing entities. While it is the reality it does not mean that the city and county are without at least some resources. County voters approved using 60 percent of county lodging tax funds for affordable housing and childcare, and city voters approved raising STR fees to be used for affordable programs. Coupled with potential funds from Proposition 123, local entities will have some revenues with which to work.
The question is, the challenge is how local governments can work together using available funds to further develop permanently affordable housing.
— MJB