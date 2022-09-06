Sales tax coming back to ‘normal’ increases?
Judging from sales tax collections for the year for Chaffee County and Salida, revenues appear to be coming back to more “normal” increases.
For the county through June, sales tax revenues of $4,798,825 are up 6.7 percent over 2021.
For Salida, the city’s 3 percent sales tax through May generated $3,517,921 compared to the prior year total of $3,438,072, a difference of $79,849.
This represents a 2.3 percent increase over 2021 revenues for the same five-month period.
By comparison, the city 3 percent sales tax for 2021 was up 19 percent and the city’s share of the county 2 percent increased by a whopping 24 percent.
Traditionally, sales tax increases of 5 percent were considered “good.” Increases of 5-10 percent were considered very good and those above 10 percent excellent.
The abnormal sales tax increases of 2020 and 2021 could be attributed in part to a change in shopping habits because of the coronavirus, where local residents may have stayed closer to home.
Part of the increase, too, could be because of a change in tax collected from online purchases. Until relatively recently sales tax was not collected from goods purchased from online retailers. This change in policy no doubt contributed to increases in sales tax collected by local governments.
But now, sales tax figures for 2022 are being compared to 2021 with similar sales tax collection policies in place for both years.
Through roughly the first half of the year, sales tax receipts for the city and county are showing about average increases, increases that are considered more normal than those of, for example, 2020 and 2021.
Best wishes, Mr. Blake!
Longtime Salidan George Blake is leaving to take up residence at the Veterans Community Living Center at Homelake in Monte Vista.
A World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, Mr. Blake has lived in Salida for 40 years, where he has been a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, among other community organizations.
For his 100th birthday, Mr. Blake decided to take 100 walks with his dog, Shelby, raising more than $10,000 for charity.
Thank you, George Blake, for your service to this community over the past four decades and for your service to this country at Pearl Harbor and through WWII. And best wishes on the move to Homelake.
Virus a part of life
COVID-19 has by no means disappeared.
As a reminder, Salida’s Early Childhood Center was forced to close last week because of an outbreak of the coronavirus among the staff.
In fact, some 15 employees of Salida School District R-32-J were on sick leave last week, including staff at the Early Childhood Center.
After dominating the news in 2020 and through 2021, the virus appears to be becoming a part of life, similar to living with the flu or colds, with folks returning to routines of years earlier.
The current virus version appears to be extremely contagious, spreading to healthy individuals who might be in close contact with co-workers or others. For most infected with the virus, symptoms are generally similar to a cold or the flu, though can be more serious for those with compromised immune systems.
If symptoms appear, the best advice remains, stay home, isolate, get tested and follow health and medical officials’ care recommendations.
— MJB