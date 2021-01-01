Recently emigrated from Iran, Anil now lived in Los Angeles. He’d never fly fished before, in fact had never even heard of fly fishing, before signing on for a half day excursion from the conference center in Colorado Springs, where he was attending a work-related corporate junket.
Jake’s accent was unmistakably Wisconsin. Fly fishing was something he’d never tried, even though fishing and the outdoors pulsed through his veins.
He’d fished for pike, walleye and musky since a kid, but had never cast a fly rod. United through attending the same conference, he and Anil had never met until I picked them out at random from the milling crowd disgorging from the coach river-side.
As we walked toward the river, I mulled over my best approach given the bare hour I had to work with them.
Logic told me Jake would get the most out of the experience. I decided I’d set Anil up at a place where the river flowed steady and deep, teach him a quick tension cast, then move upstream aways with Jake, to a place where a series of boulders created several feed lanes and pockets. More technical water, but more likely to produce a fish.
With Anil settling into a rhythm of drift, swing and cast, Jake and I headed upstream.
“Most of the fishing I’ve done has been on lakes,” he said. “Moving water is a new beast to me.”
I told him of the basic differences—fish holding in one place and letting the food come to them rather than having to go and look for it, how to recognize those places, and the importance of line management to achieve a natural drift.
As with most anglers used to casting large, weighed lures, the subtleties of a fly rod demanded a total retraining of Jake’s technique.
A lazy wrist and the tendency to want to throw the fly rather than let timing between rod and line perform the work are the biggest obstacles.
From time to time I’d look downriver to check on Anil. He stood in the same place, line in the water, staring intently at the river, seemingly entranced by his surroundings.
I returned to working with Jake on his cast, fishing the riffles, ledges, and pockets, to no avail, willing a fish to take, changing flies, glancing at my watch from time to time, hoping he’d experience the feel of playing a fish on a fly rod, the best angling feeling of all.
The time came to wrap up the afternoon. Regretfully I cut off Jake’s fly, reeled in the line and we walked down river toward Anil, still staring intently into the river, a man seemingly contemplating matters existential in nature. At the sound of our approach, he looked up excitedly.
“You did not tell me what to do if I caught one,” he said, raising the rod tip high above the water to reveal a brown trout hooked securely on the end of the line. He beamed.
“How long ago did you hook it?” I asked nonchalantly, as if this sort of thing happened every day.
“About a half hour ago,” he replied.
Having been kept in the water, the fish still showed healthy vitals.
I placed it in my net, we took a couple of photos, then released it back into the river and headed up the trail toward the coach, Anil talking excitedly as we went, wondering about fishing possibilities where he lived.
I told him that, with that many rats in the lab of Greater Los Angeles, there were bound to be several who had mutated into fly fishermen.
As for Jake, I hope he too mutated into a fly angler, or at the very least gave it another try.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.